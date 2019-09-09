Cushman & Wakefield Shopping Centres Continue the Accept Without Exception (AWE) Campaign Into Fall 2019 With More Meaningful Consumer and Retail Experiences

Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services welcomes Canadians to join its AWE - Accept Without Exception - initiatives to celebrate Canada's diversity and inclusivity

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services (CWAS) continues to call on Canadians to participate in its AWE - Accept Without Exception - events and activations taking place in shopping centres across the country to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and to drive awareness about the many cultures within Canada. The program, which has garnered millions of impressions in awareness since the start of the campaign in January of this year, will continue nation-wide throughout fall and winter seasons with campaigns centred around Autism awareness, mental health de-stigmatization, and more.



"One of our goals at the firm is to lead the industry in workplace diversity," said Molly Westbrook, Managing Director, Asset Services, Cushman & Wakefield. "I'm extremely proud of the AWE campaign the Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services business has initiated that embraces and celebrates diversity and inclusion. Each community in which our centres reside contain unique demographics and different cultures all worth celebrating which has resulted in this powerful campaign."



Over the summer months, several shopping centres hosted AWE events including an accessibility awareness day at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, BC, LGBTQI2SA+ Pride events at Bay Centre in Victoria, BC, Midtown in Saskatoon, SK, Londonderry Mall in Edmonton, AB, and Pickering Town Centre in Pickering, ON. Georgetown Marketplace in Georgetown, ON also hosted its third annual Fill the Bus event which filled two school buses with backpacks and school supplies for local children, while Pen Centre in St. Catharines, ON worked with the Education Foundation of Niagara to collect gently-used prom attire to ensure that financially-challenged students would have a great prom experience.



"Throughout Canada we are all surrounded by great diversity and individuality, yet we share many common threads," says Margaret Cooper, National Marketing Consultant, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services. "We at Cushman & Wakefield find this AWE-inspiring, and want to celebrate it locally, nationally, and globally."



On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Pen Centre in St. Catharines, ON will host a Women's Society event in collaboration with Bell Media. This fundraiser, supporting Gillian's Place, a local women's shelter, will treat attendees like true VIPs with makeup tutorials, custom bra fittings, wardrobe makeovers, and more. Pen Centre will also support Gillian's Place with their annual Walk a Mile event on Monday, October 21, 2019 which will see 500 men walking the mall in women's shoes.



On Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Lambton Mall in Sarnia, ON will collaborate with St. Clair Child & Youth Services to host a special event highlighting mental health resources available in the Sarnia area. The event will include local speakers, children's characters, face painting, henna tattoos, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, fall fashion and swag items.



From October 7 to 12, 2019, The CORE shopping centre in Calgary, AB will host a campaign in partnerships with the Calgary Mental Health Association designed to eliminate the stigma around mental health and encourage conversation and education around the topic. The week will feature informational booths and representatives ready to engage with shoppers, visits from therapy dogs, mini massages from Makami College, as well as a performance by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra.



About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

