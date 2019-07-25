Curetis to Present at Solebury Trout European Biotech Investor Day in NYC









Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, July 25, 2019, 08:00 am CEST - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis USA Inc. and Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that its CEO Oliver Schacht, PhD, will present at the European Biotech Investor Day in New York City, NY, USA, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 4pm EST. The life science-focused conference is organized by Solebury Trout and sponsored by Goodwin LLC, Deutsche Bank, H.C. Wainwright and Nasdaq and will be held at offices of Goodwin LLC in the New York Times building.

Oliver Schacht will discuss the progressing commercialization of the Unyvero multiplex PCR platform for molecular microbiology in the U.S., Europe, and Asia and provide an update on partnering activities around the Company´s A30 RQ Platform in development and the recent progress in offering AI-powered, NGS-based molecular microbiology solutions by Curetis' subsidiary Ares Genetics.

About the European Biotech Investor Day

The European Biotech Investor Day in New York City features privately-held and EU-listed biotechnology companies representing the "Next Wave of Opportunities" emerging from Europe. Participating companies offer compelling or novel approaches to addressing a range of indications. To inquire about Solebury Trout or to attend the event, please contact Thomas Hoffman at thoffmann@troutgroup.com.

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext:CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.



