Curetis Reports Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 27, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany, and San Diego, CA, USA, June 28, 2019, 08:00 am CEST /02:00 am EDT - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today reported the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Amsterdam on June 27, 2019.

The Company's shareholders approved all proposed resolutions and items on the agenda of the AGM. Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis, has been re-elected as Curetis N.V. Management Board member for a period of three years.

In addition to this management board appointment, the supervisory board members William E. Rhodes III, Mario Crovetto, and Prabhavathi Fernandes, Ph.D., were re-elected for a further term of two years, respectively. Dr. Rudy Dekeyser was re-elected to the supervisory board for another one-year term. Furthermore, the management board was designated as the company body authorized to issue new shares or to grant rights to subscribe for shares in relation to strategic capital raising(s) and to not limit or exclude pre-emption rights on these shares.

"We are pleased that all proposed AGM resolutions have been approved by our shareholders with resounding majorities, giving the management board and the supervisory board the flexibility to further drive the strategic and commercial development of the Company," said Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "In particular, the access to various authorized capitals, one of which is specifically for use in the context of strategic partnerships, may become very helpful in structuring some of the strategic licensing or partnering deals we are currently negotiating and evaluating."

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext:CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.



Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

