Curetis Group Company Ares Genetics Launches Service Laboratory for NGS-based Molecular Drug Resistance Testing









Initial focus on non-diagnostic testing with Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for infection control, outbreak management and research

First commercial orders received and processed

Vienna, Austria, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 08, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH has opened a specialized service laboratory offering next-generation molecular antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing services with an initial focus on infection control, AMR epidemiology and surveillance, clinical research and pharmaceutical anti-infectives R&D. All services are based on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and the company's proprietary, AI-powered antimicrobial resistance database ARESdb. The newly opened laboratory is located at the Vienna Biocenter Campus in Vienna, Austria, and will serve researchers, hospitals, public health institutions, and pharmaceutical companies world-wide.

As a first offering, the laboratory will provide whole genome sequencing of bacterial isolates for pathogen identification, typing, and drug resistance detection under the brand name ARESupa - Universal Pathogenome Assay. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) data generated by ARESupa is analyzed, interpreted, and reported through a cloud-based data interpretation reporting system that builds on ARESdb. ARESdb compiles high-resolution information on the genetics of antimicrobial resistance mechanisms. At present, ARESdb covers the genomes of about 40,000 bacterial strains and susceptibility data of more than 100 different antibiotics. Via the ARESupa test report, customers can interactively explore detailed information on the identity of pathogens as well as their genetic mechanisms of resistance, the prevalence of such mechanisms and the accuracy with which they predict resistance to specific antibiotics using Ares Genetics' cloud-based data analytics platform.

With ARESupa, Ares Genetics aims at supporting the cost-effective analysis and management of outbreaks of multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogens in hospitals and care facilities as well as facilitating antimicrobial drug development and AMR research.

"With the opening of our laboratory in Vienna and the first commercial orders for ARESupa, Ares Genetics delivers on its transformation from an AMR data intelligence company to an end-to-end service provider in AI-powered molecular drug resistance testing," said Dr. Andreas Posch, Managing Director and CEO of Ares Genetics. "We are particularly grateful to our partners QIAGEN and MGI as well as to the colleagues at the Vienna BioCenter, the Austrian Research Promotion Agency and the Vienna Business Agency who have supported us in setting up the laboratory to further scale our business."

"We believe that our offering of non-diagnostic drug resistance testing services combining NGS with AI comes at the right point in time, as key stakeholders in healthcare and public health institutions increasingly advocate for the use of NGS technology in epidemiology and outbreak management," added Dr. Achim Plum, Chief Business Officer of Curetis and Managing Director of Ares Genetics. "Taking the concept further, we are also working on first NGS-based human diagnostic applications in severe infectious disease indications that are inadequately addressed by current diagnostic practice."

ARESlab Services



For further information and quotes, please register on the Ares Genetics cloud platform:



https://ares-genetics.cloud/



or contact



Ares Genetics GmbH

Karl-Farkas-Gasse 18

A-1030 Wien

Austria



Email: services@ares-genetics.com





About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext:CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.



