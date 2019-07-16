CURE Pharmaceutical [OTCQB:CURR] Secures Patent on Oral Thin Films With Bi-Phasic Release of Natural Ingredients





OXNARD, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC:CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced the allowance of U.S. Application No. 15/666,057, which covers edible thin films with natural active ingredients located in both a powder coating and the film matrix for a bi-phasic release profile.



"With an increased consumer demand for natural wellness products, one of our areas of focus is to improve the delivery plant components and extracts in novel ways," said Rob Davidson, CEO at CURE Pharmaceutical. "With this patent, we continue to build out our capabilities and IP portfolio around phyto-actives."

The patent expands on CURE's proprietary drug delivery system, CUREfilm™ to include bi-phasic release of natural active ingredients with the potential for increasing the overall drug load while retaining a rapid dissolution profile. Bi-phasic release provides an initial burst of drug release followed by a constant rate of distribution over a defined period of time for optimal therapeutic benefit.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada, and Israel. The company's mission is to improve people's lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Ashley Ray

aray@olmsteadwilliams.com

310.824.9000 (office), 919.630.5508 (cell)

Source: Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.