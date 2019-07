CUMULUS MEDIA Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

ATLANTA, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8th at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 operating results. A press release containing a summary of these results will be issued before the call at approximately 8:00 AM ET.



The dial-in number for domestic callers is 877-830-7699. If prompted, the conference ID number is 9378766. A stream of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

Following completion, a recording of the call can be accessed via a link at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ:CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 428 owned-and-operated stations across 87 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the GRAMMYs, the American Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 8,000 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with local impact and national reach through on-air, digital, mobile, and voice-activated media solutions, as well as access to integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

IR@cumulus.com

404-260-6600

