CTS to Present at Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 10:01:00 AM EDT


LISLE, Ill., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 7, 2019 at 8:35 a.m. (EDT) in New York City. Additional information about the conference is available at www.jefferies.com. CTS's investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.



Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com

Source: CTS Corporation

