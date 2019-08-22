Quantcast

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:52:00 PM EDT


LISLE, Ill., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable November 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

