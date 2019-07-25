CTS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results



Delivering growth in a challenging environment

LISLE, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) today announced second quarter 2019 results.

Sales were $120.7 million, up 2.3% year-over-year. Sales to the transportation end market increased 8.7%, and sales to other end markets decreased 8.6%.

Net earnings were $11.9 million or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million or $0.21 in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EPS was $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.39 in the second quarter of 2018.

Total Booked Business was $1.875 billion, up 4.2% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Despite a challenging first half of the year, we delivered modest revenue and profit growth," said Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. "The fundamentals of the business remain sound. We are prioritizing our strategic initiatives and are focused on improving operational execution."

2019 Guidance

Management is narrowing its 2019 guidance for sales from $460 - $500 million to $470 - $490 million, and for adjusted earnings per diluted share from $1.50 - $1.70 to $1.55 - $1.65.

Conference Call

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other risks and uncertainties, are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS' Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFEARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 120,684 $ 118,021 $ 238,308 $ 231,551 Cost of goods sold 79,480 76,208 156,490 151,305 Gross Margin 41,204 41,813 81,818 80,246 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,036 19,621 34,597 36,993 Research and development expenses 6,257 6,476 13,048 12,983 Restructuring charges 911 1,172 2,995 2,367 Gain on sale of assets (83 ) — (122 ) — Operating earnings 17,083 14,544 31,300 27,903 Other income (expense): Interest expense (467 ) (571 ) (933 ) (1,112 ) Interest income 440 472 872 954 Other expense, net (1,107 ) (2,874 ) (1,010 ) (870 ) Total other expense, net (1,134 ) (2,973 ) (1,071 ) (1,028 ) Earnings before income taxes 15,949 11,571 30,229 26,875 Income tax expense 4,006 4,362 6,867 8,118 Net earnings $ 11,943 $ 7,209 $ 23,362 $ 18,757 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.71 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 0.70 $ 0.56 Basic weighted - average common shares outstanding: 32,799 33,051 32,803 33,014 Effect of dilutive securities 406 513 422 513 Diluted weighted - average common shares outstanding: 33,205 33,564 33,225 33,527 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,578 $ 100,933 Accounts receivable, net 84,876 79,518 Inventories, net 43,154 43,486 Other current assets 16,811 15,422 Total current assets 250,419 239,359 Property, plant and equipment, net 99,878 99,401 Operating lease assets, net 23,846 — Other Assets Prepaid pension asset 56,331 54,100 Goodwill 71,057 71,057 Other intangible assets, net 56,805 60,180 Deferred income taxes 19,596 22,201 Other 2,769 2,043 Total other assets 206,558 209,581 Total Assets $ 580,701 $ 548,341 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 50,942 $ 51,975 Operating lease obligations 2,076 — Accrued payroll and benefits 9,901 14,671 Accrued liabilities 33,396 37,347 Total current liabilities 96,315 103,993 Long-term debt 50,000 50,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 24,702 — Long-term pension and other post-retirement obligations 6,363 6,510 Deferred income taxes 3,823 3,990 Other long-term obligations 3,953 5,919 Total Liabilities 185,156 170,412 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock 307,775 306,697 Additional contributed capital 41,786 42,820 Retained earnings 499,585 478,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,903 ) (97,739 ) Total shareholders' equity before treasury stock 753,243 730,625 Treasury stock (357,698 ) (352,696 ) Total shareholders' equity 395,545 377,929 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 580,701 $ 548,341





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.21 $ 0.70 $ 0.56 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share: Restructuring charges 0.02 0.03 0.07 0.06 Foreign currency loss 0.02 0.07 0.01 0.02 Non-recurring costs of tax improvement initiatives — 0.01 — 0.02 Non-recurring environmental charge — 0.02 — 0.02 Non-cash pension expense — — 0.01 — Discrete tax items — 0.05 — 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.79 $ 0.73

Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Depreciation and amortization expense $ 5,995 $ 5,478 $ 11,919 $ 10,961 Stock-based compensation expense $ 1,579 $ 1,263 $ 2,793 $ 2,186

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,





reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and





helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.

