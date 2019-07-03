Ctrip's Chinese Preferred Hotel Programme Sees Shangri-La as the First Globally Certified Hotel Group



SHANGHAI, China, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ctrip, the largest integrated travel services company in China and Asia and the second largest in the world, has announced that Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Group has earned the global certification of Ctrip's new Chinese Preferred Hotel Program (CPH). Shangri-La Group is the first international owner and operator of hotels to earn the title. Ctrip initiated the CPH certification to promote a customised hospitality standard specifically for Chinese travellers. The prestigious designation is conferred to hotels offering outstanding Chinese-centered services and amenities across three areas: Hotel Facilities, Room Amenities and Customer Service.



The new CPH is an initiative by Ctrip to create a user-friendly standard that provides surety and confidence for Chinese travellers seeking familiar services and amenities. Ctrip's Chinese Preferred Hotel (CPH) Program includes a range of benefits including Mandarin speaking services, Wi-fi access, Chinese-friendly front desk, Chinese TV Channels, availability of Chinese tea and the use of Chinese payment apps Alipay and WeChat. Ctrip's CPH certification is denoted by an identifiable online signature CPH tag, which is visible and searchable by travellers booking through the Ctrip platform.

In January 2019, Shangri-La Group entered into a strategic partnership with Ctrip to enhance the travel experience for Chinese consumers who stay at Shangri-La hotels and resorts. The partnership draws on Ctrip's scale of resources and technology, as well as Shangri-La's iconic service and international standards of quality to provide enhanced experiences for Chinese travellers.

David Zhou, the Chief Business Officer of Ctrip Accommodation Business said " We are extremely pleased with our partnership with Shangri-La Group. This CPH certification will allow our travelers to be at ease when they travel abroad knowing that they will receive top services and familiar amenities from Shangri-La Group".

"We're very proud of the new CPH certification as it reflects Shangri-La's longstanding commitment to make all our guests feel welcomed and comfortable," said Shangri-La President and COO Oliver Bonke. "Given our strong foothold and presence in China, we have been able to understand the preferences of our Chinese guests to create unique, distinctive experiences and enhanced services which we believe are important to the wellbeing and comfort of Chinese travellers."

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

About Shangri-La Group

Shangri-La Group is one of the world's premier developers, owners and operators of hotel and investment properties which comprises office buildings, commercial real estate and serviced apartments/residences. The Group's other principal activities include hotel management services as well as property development for sale. It currently owns and/or manages over 100 hotels globally in more than 75 destinations under the Shangri-La, Kerry, Hotel Jen and Traders brands. Prominently positioned in Asia, the Group has a substantial pipeline of upcoming hotel and mixed-use development projects in Australia, Bahrain, Mainland China, Cambodia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please contact:

International PR

Ctrip.com International, ltd.

Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Email: Pr@ctrip.com

Carol Kong

Tel: +852 2599 3307

Email: carol.kong@shangri-la.com

Kylie Ng

Tel: +852 2599 3359

Email: kylie.ng@shangri-la.com

Source: Ctrip