CSX Announces New Vice President of Energy

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) today announced that Adam Longson, a seasoned leader with expertise in energy and transportation analytics, is joining the company's Sales and Marketing organization as vice president of Energy effective September 9, 2019.

"Adam's deep knowledge of the energy and transportation industries will be a great asset for CSX, as we continue to engage in more strategic and analytical approaches to generating growth and long-term success for the business," said Mark Wallace, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing. "Our team is focused on capturing the full value of our service improvements through innovative supply chain solutions that meet our customers' need for fast, safe and efficient rail transportation."

Longson will have responsibility for the newly consolidated energy portfolio, including export and domestic utility coal, as well as the company's liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil businesses. He has served in multiple leadership positions, including, most recently, director of commodity research and hedging at Continental Resources, where he oversaw all energy and commodity-related research. Previously, Longson was head of commodity research at Madava Asset Management, global head of energy commodity research at Morgan Stanley, vice president of equity research for freight transportation at Morgan Stanley, and a senior strategy analyst at British Petroleum.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company.  It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products.  For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development.  Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides.  It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Bill Slater, Investor Relations

904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397



Source: CSX Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CSX




