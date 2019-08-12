CSW Industrials Names Adrianne D. Griffin as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer





DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals, today announced it has hired Adrianne Griffin as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, effective immediately.



Gregg Branning, CSWI's Chief Financial Officer commented, "I am pleased to welcome Adrianne to the CSWI team. She brings significant expertise and leadership to our organization and has demonstrated a strong track record of success in both investor relations and treasury. Adding a dedicated Investor Relations executive and Treasurer was a natural evolution of CSW Industrials growth and we are excited for her to join the team."

Mrs. Griffin was most recently Director of Investor Relations at EnLink Midstream, LLC (EnLink), a Fortune 500 midstream energy infrastructure company. In this role she was responsible for investor presentations and coordination of financial information with both buy and sell side investors. Prior to that role, Ms. Griffin was Director of Finance and Assistant Treasurer at EnLink. Mrs. Griffin holds an undergraduate degree in Mathematics, as well as a master's degree in Finance from Louisiana State University.

Mrs. Griffin will report to Gregg Branning, Chief Financial Officer.

