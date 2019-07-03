C-suite Executives of Safe Bulkers, Inc., Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and Scorpio Bulkers to Discuss the Dry Bulk Sector Trends & Outlook

Webinar - Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11AM ET

NEW YORK, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar to discuss the dry bulk shipping sector.



REGISTRATION

Those interested can access the webinar at no cost at http://webinars.capitallink.com/2019/drybulk/index.html.

INTRODUCTORY REMARKS BY

Nicolas Bornozis, President - Capital Link, Inc.

FEATURED PANELISTS

Robert Bugbee, President - Scorpio Bulkers ( SALT )

Polys Hajioannou, Chief Executive Officer - Safe Bulkers, Inc. ( SB )

Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( SBLK )

MODERATED BY

Amit Mehrotra, Director of U.S. Transportation & Shipping - Deutsche Bank

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

Demand drivers for the global dry bulk trade

China outlook

Vale recovery/Iron ore

Coal and minor bulks

IMO 2020

Impact to dry bulk- demand, vessel operations and supply

Scrubber strategy/fuel availability

Chartering strategy (time vs. voyage)

Supply outlook- scrapping and/or slow-steaming

Lessons learned

Chief lessons from 2016 dry bulk depression

Capital structure/risk management

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 45 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

Q&A - SUBMITTING QESTIONS

Webinar participants can submit questions through the sidebar on the Presentation page, titled "Submit A Question," or email them to questions@capitallink.com. You can submit a question at any time during the event.

TRANSCRIPT

A transcript of the panel discussion will be publicly available at no cost after the event. Those who are interested can request a copy when they register for the event or afterwards through the event page as indicated.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.



ABOUT SAFE BULKERS, INC.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series B preferred stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.C", and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

For further information, visit the company's website http://www.safebulkers.com.

ABOUT STAR BULK

Star Bulk is a globalshipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutionsin the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk's vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Geneva. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol "SBLK". On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 120 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.1 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 18 Ultramax and 20 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Where we refer to information on a "fully delivered basis," we are referring to such information after giving effect to the delivery of three newbuilding vessels.

For further information, visit the company's website https://www.starbulk.com/.

ABOUT SCORPIO BULKERS INC.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. Upon the completion of the pending sale of two Kamsarmax vessels, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will have an operating fleet of 55 vessels consisting of 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company's owned and finance leased fleet will have a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.7 million dwt and all of the Company's owned vessels will have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

ORGANIZER -- CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based Advisory and Investor Relations firm with strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes fourteen conferences a year in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Capital Link is compensated for providing Investor Relations and Media services to several listed companies, including Safe Bulkers and Star Bulk. The webinars, podcasts and interviews are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com, www.capitallinkwebinars.com, www.capitallinkpodcasts.com



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON CAPITAL LINK'S WEBINARS & PODCASTS PLEASE CONTACT:

NEW YORK

Mr. Nicolas Bornozis/Ms. Anny Zhu

Tel. +1 212 661 7566

Email: forum@capitallink.com

Source: Capital Link