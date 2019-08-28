Crystal Peak Minerals Announces Signed Record of Decision and Project Update





TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.(Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQX:CPMMF) is pleased to announce receipt of the Record of Decision (ROD) from the U.S. Department of the Interior for its Sevier Playa Project (the Project) located in west central Utah.



Joseph Balash, the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management, signs the Record of Decision





Major milestone in the continued development of CPM - significantly "de-risks" the Project

On-playa construction is authorized to begin

Enables Crystal Peak to accelerate financing and offtake arrangements

The Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management, Joseph Balash, signed the ROD in a ceremony held Tuesday, August 27th in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mr. Balash's signature means that the ROD is now in "full force and effect" indicating that playa construction is now authorized. Also attending the ceremony were U.S. Representative Chris Stewart, leadership from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, state, district, and field office personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Millard County commissioners, and the permitting team for the Company.

John Mansanti, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Peak, said, "The signing of the ROD is the most important milestone in this company's history. As one of the few greenfield SOP projects approved in the world, we are absolutely thrilled. Securing the ROD initiates an exciting phase for the Company. We look forward to a number of important announcements in the coming months in relation to financing, offtake, and the Project."

Project Update

Receipt of the ROD is a significant milestone for the Project and facilitates other key activities. These include:

In consultation with its advisers and prospective financiers, Crystal Peak has been working on optimization opportunities and engineering required to develop the Project.

In parallel, the Company is engaged with several off-take candidates with strong North American and global distribution networks.

Additionally, BNP Paribas continues to advise the Company on securing debt financing for the Project, and the Company is in advanced stages of selecting an advisor to assist with obtaining the required equity finance.

Upon receipt of funding and completion of detailed engineering, the Company will be in a position to begin construction in 2020.

About Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.

Crystal Peak is focused on the production of premium specialty fertilizers. The Company controls, directly or through agreement, mineral leases on more than 124,000 acres on the Sevier Playa in Millard County, Utah. With a brine mineral resource known to contain potassium, magnesium, sulfate, and other beneficial minerals, Crystal Peak is targeting the production of specialty fertilizers and associated products through the use of brine extraction and a cost-effective solar evaporation process. Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and other specialty fertilizers are used in the production of high value, chloride-sensitive crops such as tree nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

