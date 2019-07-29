Crystal Peak Minerals Announces Publication of Final Environmental Impact Statement





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.(Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQX:CPMMF) is pleased to announce publication in the Federal Register of the notice of availability of the final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for its Sevier Playa Project (the Project) located in southwestern Utah. The publication of the FEIS is consistent with previously released timelines. A statutory 30-day period is all that remains before issuance of the Record of Decision (ROD) for the Project. Notice to Proceed is expected shortly thereafter.



John Mansanti, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Peak, said, "The publication of the Final EIS is a major milestone and another key step in de-risking the Sevier Playa Project. It represents the culmination of many hours of work by regulatory agencies, Crystal Peak, and our respective consultant teams. We are very happy to have arrived at this critical juncture in our project schedule and wish to thank everyone involved."

About Crystal Peak Minerals Inc.

Crystal Peak is focused on the production of premium specialty fertilizers. The Company controls, directly, or through agreement, mineral leases on more than 124,000 acres on the Sevier Playa in Millard County, Utah. With a brine mineral resource known to contain potassium, magnesium, sulfate, and other beneficial minerals, Crystal Peak is targeting the production of specialty fertilizers and associated products through the use of brine extraction and a cost-effective solar evaporation process. Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and other specialty fertilizers are used in the production of high value, chloride-sensitive crops such as tree nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

