Cryptologic Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of Canadian Assets of Wayland Group





TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Corp., currently a leading cryptocurrency miner (CSE:CRY) (the "Company" or "Cryptologic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Wayland Group (CSE:WAYL) ("Wayland"), a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario (the "Facilities") where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada, relating to a proposed acquisition of Wayland's Canadian business, including its Langton, Ontario production facilities, and the assumption of liabilities related to Wayland's Canadian business. Wayland has agreed to a binding exclusivity period until September 15, 2019, or such later date as each of Wayland and Cryptologic mutually agree, during which time the parties will endeavor to negotiate and enter into a binding definitive agreement in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Proposed Acquisition Transaction

Consideration for the proposed acquisition is expected to be satisfied through the issuance of approximately 57,500,000 common shares of Cryptologic at a deemed issue price of $4.00 per share, subject to all necessary regulatory and securityholder approvals, which is expected to represent approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cryptologic upon closing. The transaction values Wayland's Canadian business at approximately Cdn$230 million plus assumed liabilities.

It is expected that, prior to closing, Cryptologic will sell the business and assets comprising its existing cryptocurrency mining and other operations and that, subject to and following closing of the acquisition transaction, it will be a single-purpose cannabis company. The value of the consideration shares to be issued assumes that the Company will have, as of closing, cash on hand of not less than Cdn$25 million (less amounts advanced pursuant to the Bridge Loan as discussed below and any other amounts advanced by the Company to Wayland (excluding interest)), which will be available for investment in Wayland's Canadian business subject to completion of the acquisition transaction. The value of the consideration shares also assumes that the Company will have no material debt outstanding or other material financial obligations other than those in connection with the proposed acquisition transaction. Subject to successful closing of the proposed transaction, it is expected that the Facilities will be the cornerstone of Cryptologic's business, which would allow Cryptologic to effectively supply the Canadian recreational and medical cannabis markets, and using the Facilities' EU-GMP certification, the international cannabis markets.

It is expected that, subject to and following closing of the proposed transaction, the Company will be led by a management team including Jordan Greenberg, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, acting as Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew McLeod, the current Chief Executive Officer of Wayland, acting as President of Cryptologic. Mr. Greenberg was the former CFO of Nuuvera Inc., which raised over Cdn$100 million in equity financing then completed several cannabis-related acquisitions, both in Canada and in international markets. Nuuvera Inc. completed its go-public process through the reverse takeover of a publicly traded shell, then achieved a successful exit through a plan of arrangement with Aphria Inc., valued in excess of Cdn$500 million. The management team is also expected to include other senior members of the existing management teams of Cryptologic and Wayland. It is proposed that, upon the successful completion of the proposed transaction, John Kennedy FitzGerald will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Cryptologic and transition leadership of the Company to Mr. Greenberg.

"The recent improvement in market conditions for crypto assets has allowed Cryptologic to improve its cash position. Based on future uncertainly faced by crypto miners, management believes this is an optimal time to divest its crypto assets and complete a pivot of the business into the cannabis sector", said John Kennedy FitzGerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cryptologic.

"The Company has undertaken initiatives over the past year to improve its balance sheet and streamline its capital structure, which, along with a healthy cash balance, renders Cryptologic well-positioned to complete this acquisition. I look forward to working with Matthew and his team at Wayland and maximizing value for all of our stakeholders", added Jordan Greenberg, Chief Financial Officer of Cryptologic.

The structure of the proposed acquisition transaction will be determined by the Company and Wayland in conjunction with their respective advisors, taking into account all applicable corporate, regulatory and securities law considerations, with a view to completing the proposed transaction in the most expedient and tax efficient manner as is reasonably practicable.

Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the completion of satisfactory due diligence by the Company and Wayland, the negotiation and entering into of a satisfactory definitive agreement and transaction structure, receipt of applicable securityholder approvals by Cryptologic and Wayland in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules and securityholder documents to which they are party, together with any other applicable third party and regulatory consents and approvals, the completion of the sale by Cryptologic of its existing businesses and the availability of the minimum Cdn$25 million cash balance, the potential completion of a reorganization of Wayland's Canadian business, the receipt by each of Wayland and Cryptologic of a fairness opinion from their respective financial advisors, and other customary conditions to closing a transaction of this nature.

Bridge Loan

In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company has committed to provide Wayland with a $5 million subordinated bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan"), which shall not be subject to completion of the transaction and will be advanced by the Company prior to the entering into of a definitive agreement in connection with the acquisition transaction. In connection with the Bridge Loan, Wayland shall grant second-lien security over the assets to be purchased by Cryptologic, which will be subordinate to Wayland's existing secured convertible debentures in accordance with their terms.

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp., currently a cryptocurrency mining company that is focused on divesting of its crypto mining assets and exploring acquisition opportunities in sectors outside of crytocurrency mining.

About Wayland Group

Wayland is a vertically integrated cultivator and processor of cannabis. The Company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and distribution business under federal licenses from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany, Regensdorf, Switzerland and, Allesandria, Piedmont, Italy. Wayland will continue to pursue new opportunities globally, including in Argentina and Colombia, in its effort to enhance lives through cannabis.

