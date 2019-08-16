Crown Point Energy Declares Regular Third Quarter Dividend and Special Dividend





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. (TSX.V:CWV) ("Crown Point" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a regular third quarter cash dividend on its common shares of US$0.01 per common share and a special cash dividend on its common shares of US$0.015 per common share, for a total cash dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The regular quarterly dividend and the special dividend will both be payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019. The dividends are each designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



About Crown Point

Crown Point Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in South America. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in two of the largest producing basins in Argentina, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego and the Neuquén basin in the province of Mendoza. Crown Point has a strategy that focuses on establishing a portfolio of producing properties, plus production enhancement and exploration opportunities to provide a basis for future growth.

