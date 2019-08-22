Crown Crafts to Present at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference





GONZALES, La., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ-CM:CRWS) today announced that E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Management is scheduled to present at 2:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.crowncrafts.com.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact: Investor Relations Department or Halliburton Investor Relations

(225) 647-9124 (972) 458-8000

Source: Crown Crafts, Inc.