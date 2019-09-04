Quantcast

Crown Castle to Present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 04, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. Crown Castle's presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050

Source: Crown Castle International Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CCI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7976.88
102.72  ▲  1.30%
DJIA 26355.47
237.45  ▲  0.91%
S&P 500 2937.78
31.51  ▲  1.08%
Data as of Sep 4, 2019
View All