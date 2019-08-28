Crown Castle to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference



HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle's website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050

Source: Crown Castle International Corporation