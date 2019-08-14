CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering of its Common Stock





LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("CrossFirst"), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,011,589 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 15, 2019 under the ticker symbol "CFB." CrossFirst is offering 5,750,000 of the shares and the selling stockholders are offering 1,261,589 of the shares. The offering is expected to close on August 19, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



In addition, CrossFirst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,051,738 additional shares of CrossFirst common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. is acting as co-manager of the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10020, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by emailing kbwsyndicatedesk@kbw.com or by calling 1-800-966-1559, or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, or by calling 1-800-248-8863, or Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, Attn: Syndicate, or by calling 1-800-643-9691. Copies of the registration statement relating to these securities and the final prospectus, when available, may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at http://www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has seven full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to CrossFirst's commencement of its initial public offering. Words such as "believes," "intends," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed securities offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond CrossFirst's control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in CrossFirst's filings with the SEC. CrossFirst undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Matt Needham

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-312-6822

matt@crossfirst.com

Source: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.