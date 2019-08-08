Quantcast

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First-Half 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


Opened Cronos Device Labs, New Global R&D Center in Israel

Appointed Dr. Todd Abraham as Chief Innovation Officer

Announced Agreement to Acquire State-of-the-Art Fermentation Facility

Established New Growth Opportunity in the United States with Acquisition of Hemp-Based Products Platform 

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company"), today announced financial results and business highlights for the second quarter and first-half ended June 30, 2019.

"During the second quarter, Cronos Group expanded its R&D capabilities, innovation expertise and global infrastructure network in what has been a year of tremendous growth," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group. "We opened Cronos Device Labs, our new global R&D center in Israel, announced the acquisition of our new state-of-the-art fermentation facility and added Dr. Todd Abraham as Chief Innovation Officer to our executive leadership team."

"We also took steps to enter the U.S. market with our recent acquisition of Redwood Holding's hemp-based CBD platform. As we look ahead, we will continue to capitalize on this momentum by building on our partnerships with Altria and Gingko Bioworks and leveraging our collective resources and expertise to realize the significant potential in the growing cannabis industry."

Financial Results Second Quarter 2019

 ($ in 000s, except where noted otherwise)   Three Months Ended           Six Months Ended        
    June 30,     Change     June 30,     Change  
    2019     2018     $     %     2019     2018     $     %  
Financial Results                                                                
Net Revenue   $ 10,237     $ 3,394     $ 6,843       202 %   $ 16,707     $ 6,339     $ 10,368       164 %
Gross Margin before Fair Value Adjustments     53 %     63 %   --     --       54 %     55 %   --     --  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ (17,772 )   $ (2,396 )   $ (15,376 )     642 %   $ (26,719 )   $ (3,896 )   $ (22,823 )     586 %
Extract Sales (% of Net Product Revenue)     20 %     19 %   --     --       21 %     14 %   --     --  
                                                                 
Operating Results                                                                
Kilograms Sold     1,584       477       1,107       232 %     2,695       978       1,717       176 %
Net Product Revenue / Gram Sold   $ 6.44     $ 7.03     $ (0.59 )     (8 %)   $ 6.15     $ 6.37     $ (0.22 )     (3 %)
Cost of Sales before Fair Value Adj. / Gram Sold     3.01       2.63       0.38       14 %     2.87       2.88       (0.01 )     (0 %)
                                                                 
Balance Sheet(2)                                                                
Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 1,579,231     $ 89,609     $ 1,489,622       1,662 %   $ 1,579,231     $ 89,609     $ 1,489,622       1,662 %
Short-Term Investments     744,936             744,936     NA       744,936             744,936     NA  
Derivative Liabilities     1,399,594             1,399,594     NA       1,399,594             1,399,594     NA  

 (1)       See "General Matters - Non-IFRS Measures" for information related to Adjusted EBITDA.

 (2)       Dollar amounts are as of the last day of the period indicated.

  • Net revenue was $10.2 million in Q2 2019, representing a 202% increase from $3.4 million in Q2 2018, primarily driven by the launch of the adult-use market in Canada. Net revenue increased 58% quarter-over-quarter from $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increased sales in CBD oil, which carries no excise tax reduction and increased sales of dry flower.
  • 1,584 kilograms were sold in Q2 2019, representing a 232% increase from 477 kilograms sold in Q2 2018, primarily driven by increased cannabis production and the launch of the adult-use market in Canada. Kilograms sold increased 43% quarter-over-quarter from 1,111 kilograms sold in the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by increased cannabis production.
  • Cost of sales before fair value adjustments per gram sold was $3.01 in Q2 2019, representing a 14% increase from $2.63 in Q2 2018 and a 12% increase from $2.69 in the first quarter of 2019. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by higher processing cost on a per gram basis.
  • The Company experienced continued growth in cannabis oil sales, which represented 20% of net product revenue in Q2 2019 compared to 19% in Q2 2018.
 ($ in 000s, except where noted otherwise)   Second     First        
    Quarter     Quarter     Change  
    2019     2019     $     %  
Financial Results                                
Net Revenue   $ 10,237     $ 6,470     $ 3,767       58 %
Gross Margin before Fair Value Adjustments     53 %     54 %   --     --  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ (17,772 )   $ (8,947 )   $ (8,825 )     99 %
Extract Sales (% of Net Product Revenue)     20 %     23 %   --     --  
                                 
Operating Results                                
Kilograms Sold     1,584       1,111       473       43 %
Net Product Revenue / Gram Sold   $ 6.44     $ 5.73     $ 0.71       12 %
Cost of Sales before Fair Value Adj. / Gram Sold     3.01       2.69       0.32       12 %
                                 
Balance Sheet(2)                                
Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 1,579,231     $ 2,418,277     $ (839,046 )     (35 %)
Short-Term Investment     744,936             744,936     NA  
Derivative Liabilities     1,399,594       1,664,275       (264,681 )     (16 %)

 (1)       See "General Matters - Non-IFRS Measures" for information related to Adjusted EBITDA.

 (2)       Dollar amounts are as of the last day of the period indicated.

Business Highlights

Global Supply Chain

Cronos Group is transitioning its current production footprint towards an efficient global supply chain model, which is expected to employ a combination of wholly-owned production facilities, third-party suppliers and global production partnerships, all of which is anticipated to support the manufacturing of the Company's adult consumer goods. The Company remains focused on establishing industry-leading methodologies and best practices at Peace Naturals, the Company's center of excellence, and leveraging expertise to create high quality domestic and international products that resonate with consumers.

In anticipation of the derivative market launching in Canada this fall, Cronos Group expanded its Canadian footprint with a cannabis concentrate supply agreement with MediPharm Labs Corp. ("MediPharm Labs") in May 2019. MediPharm Labs will supply Cronos Group with approximately $30 million of cannabis concentrate over 18-months, and, subject to certain renewal and purchase options, potentially up to $60 million over 24-months. Additionally, Cronos Group and MediPharm Labs have entered into a tolling agreement, where Cronos Group may supply bulk cannabis to MediPharm Labs extraction facility to fulfill certain additional processing needs of the Company.

In July 2019, subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. ("Heritage"), a cannabis producer based in British Columbia. Heritage will be providing cannabis extract and services related to the filling and packaging of vaporizer devices for the Canadian cannabis adult-use and medical markets. The agreement has a two-year term with an option to extend upon agreement by both parties, at an annual potential contract value of $35 million, based on current projections.

Global Sales and Distribution  

Cronos Group remains committed to leading the industry forward responsibly as derivative products are introduced to the Canadian marketplace this fall. Along with Cronos Group's internal capabilities, the Company has partnered with third-party producers to support the Company's entry into the vaporizer category in Canada. Both aforementioned third-party suppliers are expected to utilize the Company's proprietary formulations for production.  

Intellectual Property Initiatives

In May 2019, Cronos Group established Cronos Device Labs, a global research and development ("R&D") center for vaporizer innovation. Cronos Device Labs' advanced facility is based in Israel, a leader in cannabis R&D, and supports Cronos Group's efforts to develop next-generation vaporizer products that are designed specifically for cannabinoid applications.

Cronos Device Labs, which is equipped with an experienced team of product development talent, advanced vaporizer technology and analytical testing infrastructure, serves as the global center of R&D for the Company's vaporizer devices.

The 23-member team at Cronos Device Labs, which brings to Cronos Group over 80 years of combined expertise in vaporizer development, is comprised of product designers, mechanical, electrical and software engineers, and analytical and formulation scientists. Cronos Device Labs significantly enhances Cronos Group's technology and development capabilities and is expected to enable the Company to deliver expanded product offerings to customers that are specially tailored to cannabinoid use.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Cronos Group closed the previously announced acquisition of an 84,000 square foot GMP compliant fermentation and manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba from Apotex Fermentation Inc. ("AFI") on July 31, 2019. The state-of-the-art facility, which will operate as "Cronos Fermentation", includes fully equipped laboratories covering microbiology, organic and analytical chemistry, quality control and method development as well as two large scale microbial fermentation production areas with a combined production capacity of 102,000L, three downstream processing plants, and bulk product and packaging capabilities.

The acquisition was funded using existing cash on hand and is expected to provide the fermentation and manufacturing capabilities the Company needs in order to capitalize on the progress underway with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. ("Ginkgo Bioworks"). The Ginkgo Bioworks partnership aims to bring innovation and biological manufacturing to the cannabis industry, which would allow for cannabinoid production at large scale and with greater efficiency compared to traditional cultivation and extraction. Commercial production at the facility is subject to completion of the equipment alignment for cannabinoid-based production, the receipt of the appropriate licenses from Health Canada to produce cultured cannabinoids under the Cannabis Act (Canada) and the achievement of certain milestones under the strategic partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.

Brand Portfolio

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Cronos Group entered into a definitive agreement to acquire four of Redwood Holding Group, LLC's operating subsidiaries (collectively, "Redwood"). Redwood manufactures, markets and distributes hemp-derived CBD infused skincare and other consumer products online and through retail and hospitality partner channels in the United States under the Lord Jones™ brand. Redwood's products use pure hemp oil that contains natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the plant.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cronos Group will acquire Redwood for approximately US$300 million, net of Redwood's estimated cash and debt and subject to a customary working capital adjustment. US$225 million of the total consideration (subject to the foregoing adjustments) will be paid in cash with the balance paid in newly issued Cronos Group common shares. Cronos Group will fund the cash portion of the transaction with cash on hand. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss second quarter 2019 results. The call will last approximately one hour. Instructions for the conference call are provided below:

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website for replay.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group's portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global health and wellness platform, and two adult-use brands COVE™ and Spinach™. To learn more about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.comwww.peacenaturals.com; www.covecannabis.ca; www.spinachcannabis.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which are based on the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe", or other similar words, expressions, phrases, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking statements include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as at and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Some of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of our joint ventures, strategic alliances, research and development initiatives, acquisitions and other commercial arrangements, including the ability to produce and distribute the target cannabinoids under our strategic partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc., the ability to build innovative vaporizer products and expand product offerings through Cronos Device Labs and the ability to further create and scale hemp-derived consumer products through the Company's acquisition of Redwood; expectations regarding the Company's acquisition of Redwood, including anticipated timing of closing of the acquisition and the anticipated benefits therefrom; our ability to execute on our growth strategy, including the construction of production facilities and the commencement of operations by our joint ventures and the timing thereof; the ability of Cronos Group, our joint ventures, strategic partners and commercial counterparties to obtain all necessary licenses, permits and approvals; our ability to expand our distribution network and global footprint; our business and operations; our strategy for future growth; our intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property; and the growth potential of the cannabis industry and our ability to realize such opportunity. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and Cronos Group cannot guarantee the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation, those discussed in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, both of which have been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

All references in this press release to "dollars", "C$" or "$" are to Canadian dollars and all references to "US$" are to United States dollars.

  

Cronos Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(in thousands of CDN $)
    Notes   As at

June 30,

2019		     As at

December 31,

2018
Assets                  
Current assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents   22(a)   $ 1,579,231     $ 32,634
Short-term investments   22(a)     744,936       -
Interest receivable   22(a)     5,751       -
Accounts receivable   22(a)     11,960       4,163
Sales taxes receivable         7,936       3,419
Prepaid expenses and other assets         7,079       3,876
Biological assets   4     10,032       9,074
Inventory   4     41,667       11,584
Total current assets         2,408,592       64,750
Advances to joint ventures   5,22(a)     26,608       6,395
Net investments in equity accounted investees   5     2,025       4,038
Other investments   6     300       705
Loans receivable   7,22(a)     16,664       314
Property, plant and equipment   8     196,718       171,720
Right-of-use assets   3,11     3,359       171
Intangible assets   9     11,461       11,234
Goodwill   9     1,792       1,792
Total assets       $ 2,667,519     $ 261,119
                   
Liabilities                  
Current liabilities                  
Accounts payable and other liabilities   22(b)     30,747       15,372
Holdbacks payable   22(b)     2,274       7,887
Government remittances payable   22(b)     630       1,123
Current portion of lease obligations   3,11,22(b)     417       41
Construction loan payable   12,22(b)     -       20,951
Derivative liabilities   13,22(b)     1,399,594       -
Total current liabilities         1,433,662       45,374
Lease obligations   3,11,22(b)     3,109       119
Due to non-controlling interests   10,22(b)     2,249       2,136
Deferred income tax liability   20     4,036       1,850
Total liabilities       $ 1,443,056     $ 49,479
Shareholders' equity                  
Share capital   14(a)     559,296       225,500
Warrants   15(a)     754       1,548
Stock options   15(b)     8,573       6,241
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)         655,047       (22,715
Accumulated other comprehensive income         944       930
Total equity attributable to shareholders of Cronos Group         1,224,614       211,504
Non-controlling interests   3,10     (151 )     136
Total shareholders' equity         1,224,463       211,640
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity       $ 2,667,519     $ 261,119
                   
Commitments and contingencies   19              
Subsequent events   25              
                   
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements



  

Cronos Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

(in thousands of CDN $, except share and per share amounts)		       Three Months Ended

June 30,		     Six Months Ended

June 30,		  
    Notes   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Gross revenue   16   $ 10,787     $ 3,394     $ 17,772     $ 6,339  
Excise taxes         (550 )     -       (1,065 )     -  
Net revenue         10,237       3,394       16,707       6,339  
Cost of sales                                    
Cost of sales before fair value adjustments         4,762       1,254       7,746       2,821  
Gross profit before fair value adjustments         5,475       2,140       8,961       3,518  
Fair value adjustments                                    
Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets   4     (4,024 )     (6,831 )     (17,577 )     (9,575 )
Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period         3,557       2,625       7,279       4,819  
Total fair value adjustments         (467 )     (4,206 )     (10,298 )     (4,756 )
Gross profit         5,942       6,346       19,259       8,274  
Operating expenses                                    
Sales and marketing         5,358       364       6,858       950  
Research and development         3,076       -       4,633       -  
General and administrative         15,176       4,219       24,787       6,680  
Share-based payments   15(b)     2,002       950       2,739       1,724  
Depreciation and amortization   8,9,11     675       323       1,145       608  
Total operating expenses         26,287       5,856       40,162       9,962  
Operating loss         (20,345 )     490       (20,903 )     (1,688 )
Other income (expense)                                    
Interest income (expense)         12,531       (37 )     15,251       (59 )
Financing and transaction costs   12,13,25     (4,505 )     -       (34,066 )     -  
Gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities   13     263,943       -       700,326       -  
Share of (loss) income from investments in equity accounted investees   5     (991 )     3       (1,255 )     44  
Gain on disposal of Whistler   5     -       -       20,606       -  
Gain on other investments   6     -       -       924       221  
Total other income         270,978       (34 )     701,786       206  
Income (loss) before income taxes         250,633       456       680,883       (1,482 )
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense   20     (335 )     (267 )     2,222       (1,155 )
Net income (loss)       $ 250,968     $ 723     $ 678,661     $ (327 )
Net income (loss) attributable to:                                    
Cronos Group       $ 251,117     $ 723     $ 678,946     $ (327 )
Non-controlling interests   10     (149 )     -       (285 )     -  
        $ 250,968     $ 723     $ 678,661     $ (327 )
Other comprehensive income (loss)                                    
Gain on revaluation and disposal of other investments, net of tax   6,20   $ -     $ 39     $ 103     $ 4  
Foreign exchange loss on translation of foreign operations   2(a),10     (104 )     -       (87 )     -  
Total other comprehensive income (loss)         (104 )     39       16       4  
Comprehensive income (loss)       $ 250,864     $ 762     $ 678,677     $ (323 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                                    
Cronos Group       $ 251,011     $ 762     $ 678,960     $ (323 )
Non-controlling interests   10     (147 )     -       (283 )     -  
        $ 250,864     $ 762     $ 678,677     $ (323 )
Earnings (loss) per share                                    
Basic   17   $ 0.75     $ 0.00     $ 2.14     $ (0.00 )
Diluted   17   $ 0.22     $ 0.00     $ 0.58     $ (0.00 )
Weighted average number of outstanding shares                                    
Basic   17     334,665,873       175,529,196       317,940,749       166,343,078  
Diluted   17     374,676,595       211,524,230       364,872,093       166,343,078  
                                     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements  



Cronos Group Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

(in thousands of CDN $)		                
        Three Months Ended

June 30,		     Six Months Ended

June 30,		  
    Notes   2019     2018     2019     2018  
Operating activities                                    
Net income (loss)       $ 250,968     $ 723     $ 678,661     $ (327 )
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:                                    
Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets   4     (4,024 )     (6,831 )     (17,577 )     (9,575 )
Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period         3,557       2,625       7,279       4,819  
Share-based payments   15(b)     2,002       950       2,739       1,724  
Depreciation and amortization   8,9,11     675       323       1,145       608  
Depreciation relieved on inventory sold   21     363       47       598       216  
Gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities   13     (263,943 )     -       (700,326 )     -  
Share of loss (income) from investments in equity accounted investees   5     991       (3 )     1,255       (44 )
Gain on disposal of Whistler   5     -       -       (20,606 )     -  
Gain on other investments   6     -       -       (924 )     (221 )
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense   20     (335 )     (267 )     2,222       (1,155 )
Foreign exchange loss (gain)         178       4       92       (12 )
Net changes in non-cash working capital   21     (47,860 )     (4,437 )     (30,541 )     (16,662 )
Cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities         (57,428 )     (6,866 )     (75,983 )     (20,629 )
Investing activities                                    
Purchase of short-term investments         (744,936 )     -       (744,936 )     -  
Advances to joint ventures   5     (5,481 )     -       (21,293 )     -  
Investments in equity accounted investees   5     -       -       (2,200 )     -  
Proceeds from sale of other investments   6     -       280       26,078       967  
Payment to exercise ABcann warrants   6     -       -       -       (113 )
Advances on loans receivable   7     (16,350 )     -       (16,350 )     -  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   8     (14,445 )     (30,025 )     (27,899 )     (37,667 )
Purchase of intangible assets   9     (577 )     (38 )     (628 )     (169 )
Advance to Cronos Israel   10     -       (378 )     -       (1,304 )
Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities         (781,789 )     (30,161 )     (787,228 )     (38,286 )
Financing activities                                    
Advance from non-controlling interests   10     2       -       113       -  
Repayment of lease obligations   11     (184 )     -       (216 )     -  
Repayment of construction loan payable   12     -       -       (21,311 )     -  
Payment of accrued interest on construction loan payable   12     -       -       (121 )     (185 )
Advance under Credit Facility   12     -       -       65,000       -  
Repayment of Credit Facility   12     -       -       (65,000 )     -  
Proceeds from Altria Investment   13,14(a)     -       -       2,434,757       -  
Proceeds from share issuance   14(a)     -       100,032       -       146,032  
Share issuance costs   14(a)     (101 )     (6,363 )     (5,002 )     (9,444 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options   15(a),(b)     750       599       1,932       2,913  
Withholding taxes paid on share appreciation rights   15(b)     (569 )     -       (1,116 )     -  
Proceeds from exercise of Top-up Rights   13(c),14(b)     828       -       828       -  
Cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities         726       94,268       2,409,864       139,316  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents         (838,491 )     57,241       1,546,653       80,401  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period         2,417,855       32,368       32,634       9,208  
Effects of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents         (133 )     -       (56 )     -  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period       $ 1,579,231     $ 89,609     $ 1,579,231     $ 89,609  
                                     
Supplemental cash flow information                                    
Interest paid       $ 77     $ 189     $ 752     $ 496  
Interest received         10,054       -       10,054       -  
                                     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements  

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as a supplement to those IFRS measures to provide additional information regarding the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Each non-IFRS measure is reconciled to its most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBIT

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax ("Adjusted EBIT") is used by management as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance and trends on a comparable basis. Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income or loss, excluding interest expense, interest income, deferred income tax expense or recovery, share-based payments, unrealized change in the fair value of biological assets, realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold, financing costs, gain on revaluation of derivative liabilities, share of income or loss from investments in equity accounted investees and gain or loss on investments. The Company believes that Adjusted EBIT is useful to compare its operating profitability across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is used by management as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance and trends on a comparable basis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBIT excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to compare its ability to generate cash from operations across periods.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is presented in the following table.

 ($ in 000s)   Second     First     Second  
    Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
    2019     2019     2018  
Net Income (Loss)   $ 250,968     $ 427,693     $ 723  
Adjustments                        
Interest (Income) Expense     (12,531 )     (2,720 )     37  
Deferred Income Tax Expense (Recovery)     (335 )     2,557       (267 )
Share-Based Payments     2,002       737       950  
Unrealized Change in Fair Value of Biological Assets     (4,024 )     (13,553 )     (6,831 )
Realized Fair Value Adjustments on Inventory Sold     3,557       3,722       2,625  
Financing and Transaction Costs     4,505       29,561        
Gain on Revaluation of Derivative Liabilities     (263,943 )     (436,383 )      
Share of Loss (Income) from Investments in Equity Accounted Investees     991       264       (3 )
Gain on Disposal of Whistler           (20,606 )      
Gain on Other Investments           (924 )      
Adjusted EBIT     (18,810 )     (9,652 )     (2,766 )
Depreciation and Amortization     1,038       705       370  
Adjusted EBITDA     (17,772 )     (8,947 )     (2,396 )

For further information, please contact:

Anna Shlimak

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Source: Cronos Group Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CRON




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar