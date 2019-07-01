CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes





ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq:CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that it will present an oral presentation at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), taking place September 16 to 20, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.



Title: CRISPR-editing of hESCs allows for production of immune evasive cells capable of differentiation to pancreatic progenitors for future type 1 diabetes therapy (abstract #9, oral presentation)

Session: OP 02 - Looking ahead towards better treatments for type 1 diabetes

Time and Date:Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10:15 AM - 11:45 AM CEST

Location: Vilanova Hall

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc.CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

CRISPR Media Contact:

Jennifer Paganelli

WCG on behalf of CRISPR

347-658-8290

jpaganelli@wcgworld.com





Source: CRISPR Therapeutics AG