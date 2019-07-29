Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Receive Final Award of SBIR Grant from NIH for Congenital Hyperinsulinism





SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that it would receive up to approximately $0.9 million in continued funding under its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funds are being used to support the ongoing research and development of Crinetics' nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for congenital hyperinsulinemias (CHI). In total, the company has been awarded approximately $2.2 million in funding from the NIDDK under award number R44DK115290.



"The NIH SBIR program awards grant funding to proposals that are both innovative and have the potential for significant impact, and we are proud that the NIDDK has agreed to complete its support for our congenital hyperinsulinism drug discovery program," said Stephen Betz, Ph.D., Founder and Vice President of Biology of Crinetics. "This continued grant funding underscores the importance of advancing our research in CHI and the potential to bring a life-changing treatment to the patients with this devastating condition and their families."

About Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Hyperinsulinemia is one of the most frequent causes of persistent hypoglycemia in infants and can result in seizures, developmental delays, learning disabilities, and even death. The most severe form of hyperinsulinemia arises from CHI, a disorder whose underlying pathology is driven by genetic mutations in key genes involved in regulating insulin secretion from pancreatic ß-cells.

