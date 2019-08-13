Crednology Holding Corp.  Files Financial Statements for the Six Months ended June 30, 2019





Revenues and EBITDA Continue Growth and Upward Trend



Northridge, CA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Crednology Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: "COHO"; "Crednology" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed it's financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The results reflect increased revenues of over 17% and much improved EBITDA, up by almost 60% increasing EBITDA by $20,364 to $55,291 for the six month period. The improvement in EBITDA is after charging all the one-time charges for the REG A filing.

Orie Rechtman, CEO commented: "These results reflect our continued efforts to grow our revenues from our current customers while adding new customers and to closely watch our overheads to achieve increased profitability. We continue to look for acquisition opportunities and ways to increase revenues from existing customers. The fact that a major multiple location group in the E waste and other waste collection business has recently shut down should result in increased business for California Recycles and we hope to continue our upward trajectory."

Orie continued: "We will continue to work to improve shareholder value and our recent agreement with a sales and marketing generation group should have a positive impact on shareholder value as the relationship is expected to result in greater growth and profitability."

About Crednology Holding Corp.

Crednology Holding Corp, a Delaware corporation, is a public holding company that has been dedicated to enhancing shareholder value through a strategic combination of organic growth, mergers and profitable acquisitions.

The Company is engaged in the cloud computing segment of the technology sector as well as the Electronic Waste and Recycling business. The main products and services include cloud computing and virtual environment, disaster recovery and business continuity and managed services to corporate accounts as well as the recycling and disposal of E-Waste and other materials.

Essentially cloud computing is a way to save and/or access data from remote servers. The company's Private Cloud solution provides fully working environment through our data centers located around the USA as well as real time redundancy and replication of the client's data which will eliminate loss of data and minimize down time close to zero. Cloud computing is growing at a staggering pace. The industry is experiencing rapid growth with the cloud segment of business achieving a growth of over 20% per annum. E-Waste is going through changes as a result of the tariff struggles between China and the US. We are planning to grow our recycling business by future investments in paper and cardboard recycling

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement are not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact

Oriel Rechtman

ir@credholdingcorp.com

Source: Crednology Holding Corp