Creditum Limited to Become a London Stock Exchange (LSE) Listed Company





London, United Kingdom, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Argentum 47, Inc. (www.arg47.com) (OTC:ARGQ) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist in both Retail and Corporate Financial Services and Corporate Consultancy, with offices located the United Kingdom, today would like to announce that its client Creditum Limited (https://creditum.io/) will be listed on the prestigious London Stock Exchange (LSE - www.londonstockexchange.com).



On August 14, 2018, we announced that our Company had entered into a consultancy agreement with Creditum Limited to oversee and assist in their upcoming corporate growth including a listing on a recognized Stock Exchange and assisting in the future strategy of the company in return for a piece of equity and ongoing commissions for specific introductions and assistance.

Management of Argentum 47, Inc. have since been working with Creditum for many months, analysing the most suitable exchange for their potential unicorn company and collectively we have decided and committed to a London Stock Exchange Listing. Under the stewardship of Alfred Henry (http://alfredhenry.com/), a leading corporate advisor in London Stock Exchange listings, Argentum 47 will guide and assist Creditum through the listing process and application which has commenced in full this week.

Peter Smith, CEO of Argentum 47, Inc., said: "Creditum is a ground breaking company, a ‘neobank-cum-neolender' in the fastest growing space we know. The London Stock Exchange was always the target market for Creditum but we had to ensure the company could qualify for such a prestigious Stock Exchange; we were delighted when we were informed that they indeed did. The independent valuation done by PWC earlier this year, based on a DCF model and post operational activity and KPI´s being achieved put the company on an average valuation of 103 Million Euros and a high end of 175 Million Euros, a significant valuation that I am sure will be beaten as the company starts to grow exponentially. We chose Alfred Henry as the United Kingdom conduit to the London Stock Exchange listing due to their exceptional pedigree; the team at Creditum have met Alfred Henry and are working on the relevant documents at the moment to process what will be a milestone listing. We have seen other Neo financial institutions hit valuations well into the billions, and there is no reason why Creditum, with its dual aspect business can not follow in their footsteps."

About Creditum Limited.

Creditum Limited ("Creditum") is a disruptive non-bank financial services company based in Gibraltar. The company offers services including borderless multi-currency accounts including digital currencies, wallets, consumer loan facilities and credit cards for both individuals and businesses. Creditum's technology provides effectively instantaneous money movements, real-time account tracking and world beating security utilising the power of the blockchain to protect lenders, borrowers, clients and merchants alike. Uniquely, Creditum treat all currencies the same, whether crypto currency or FIAT currency. The Company's "first-of-its-kind crypto-collateral" offering offers a tax efficient and convenient route to liquidity for those with the enviable problem of having profitable crypto holdings.

About Argentum 47, Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Argentum 47, Inc. ("Argentum") is a full service Financial Intermediary, Corporate Consultancy, Retail and Corporate Financial Services Company. Through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, it advises both business and retail customers with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of their financial plans. With offices in the United Kingdom, Argentum has developed significant relationships in the U.S., U.K., Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential. Bringing business to external capital and resources, and retail customers to a suite of secure effective financial solutions. Furthermore, as Argentum has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to the right financial partner without geographical constraints.

