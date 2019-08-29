Credit Acceptance Named to Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® List



Southfield, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq:CACC) (referred to as the "Company", "Credit Acceptance", "we", "our", or "us") has been selected once again as one of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Today's announcement marks the eighth straight year that we have received this honor.

This is the sixth workplace award that we've received this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last six years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last five years in a row)

Forbes Global 2000 List

Best Workplaces for Millennials (four out of last five years)

Crain's Fast 50 (last six years in a row)

To see the complete 2019 List of Metropolitan Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, visit thebestandbrightest.com.



About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. All participating companies receive a complimentary assessment report and benefits throughout the year. Winning companies are invited to celebrate in one of our many event regions.

