Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE





Southfield, Michigan, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq:CACC) (referred to as the "Company", "Credit Acceptance", "we", "our", or "us") has earned an award based on rankings released by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

For the fourth time, we've been recognized as one of the best workplaces for millennials. Credit Acceptance was named #26 on the 2019 List of 75 Best Workplaces for Millennials based on the answers of millennial-aged employees who responded to the Trust Index™ survey last year. The 75 Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. This is the third award that we've received from Great Place to Work and FORTUNE this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For ® (last six years in a row)

100 Best Companies to Work For (last six years in a row) Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last five years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

