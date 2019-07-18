Quantcast

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “2Q19 quiet period”

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 04:36:00 PM EDT

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's "2Q19 quiet period"


Lima, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July April 18th, 2019 -- Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 2Q19's earnings release on Thursday July 25th. This period will end on the date of the release, Thursday August 8th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.



About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.

Source: CREDICORP LTD. C/O BANCO DE CREDITO

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BAP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8207.24
22.03  ▲  0.27%
DJIA 27222.97
3.12  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 2995.11
10.69  ▲  0.36%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar