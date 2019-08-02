Cray Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





SEATTLE, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



All figures in this release are based on U.S. GAAP unless otherwise noted. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables in this press release.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $69 million, compared to $120 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $43 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $11 million, or $0.27 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss was $31 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Overall gross profit margin on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2019 was 35% and 36%, respectively, compared to 31% and 32%, on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $68 million, compared to $50 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $57 million, compared to $47 million in the second quarter of 2018, with the increase primarily driven by higher R&D costs. Non-GAAP adjustments for the second quarter of 2019 include $7.6 million in costs related to our pending merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ("HPE").

As of June 30, 2019, cash and restricted cash totaled $165 million. Working capital at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $223 million, compared to $263 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

No Quarterly Conference Call

As previously announced on May 17, 2019, Cray entered into an agreement and plan of merger with HPE to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Cray for $35 per share in cash. Due to the pending merger, Cray will not hold an earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures that we have set forth provide additional insight for analysts and investors and facilitate an evaluation of Cray's financial and operational performance that is consistent with the manner in which management evaluates Cray's financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they exclude the financial impact of transactions necessary or advisable for the conduct of Cray's business, such as the granting of equity compensation awards, and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Hence, to compensate for these limitations, management does not review these non-GAAP financial metrics in isolation from its GAAP results, nor should investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with or disclosures required by GAAP. These measures are adjusted as described in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers at the end of this release, but these adjustments should not be construed as an inference that all of these adjustments or costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors are advised to carefully review and consider this non-GAAP information as well as the GAAP financial results that are disclosed in Cray's SEC filings.

CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 29,924 $ 83,379 $ 64,082 $ 127,833 Service 38,775 36,824 76,163 71,964 Total revenue 68,699 120,203 140,245 199,797 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 23,424 65,274 49,526 99,319 Cost of service revenue 21,328 17,122 40,748 35,719 Total cost of revenue 44,752 82,396 90,274 135,038 Gross profit 23,947 37,807 49,971 64,759 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 37,171 29,382 72,957 59,274 Sales and marketing 14,919 15,218 29,194 30,883 General and administrative 15,890 5,624 21,832 11,403 Restructuring — — — 476 Total operating expenses 67,980 50,224 123,983 102,036 Loss from operations (44,033 ) (12,417 ) (74,012 ) (37,277 ) Other income (expense), net 272 430 25 48 Interest income, net 1,223 667 2,148 1,380 Loss before income taxes (42,538 ) (11,320 ) (71,839 ) (35,849 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (22 ) 370 (141 ) (109 ) Net loss $ (42,560 ) $ (10,950 ) $ (71,980 ) $ (35,958 ) Basic net loss per common share $ (1.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted net loss per common share $ (1.03 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (0.89 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 41,191 40,616 41,069 40,527 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 41,191 40,616 41,069 40,527





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,533 $ 228,434 Restricted cash 3,772 1,300 Accounts and other receivables, net 76,501 87,819 Inventory 88,035 80,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,053 22,331 Total current assets 340,894 420,244 Long-term restricted cash 13,847 16,030 Property and equipment, net 38,290 35,737 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,656 — Goodwill 14,182 14,182 Intangible assets other than goodwill, net 2,602 3,178 Other non-current assets 17,200 27,761 TOTAL ASSETS $ 459,671 $ 517,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,098 $ 32,847 Accrued payroll and related expenses 20,462 23,703 Other accrued liabilities 13,206 10,805 Customer contract liabilities 54,353 61,983 Total current liabilities 118,119 129,338 Long-term customer contract liabilities 23,077 32,021 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,845 — Other non-current liabilities 2,384 12,394 TOTAL LIABILITIES 183,425 173,753 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — Authorized and undesignated, 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock and additional paid-in capital, par value $.01 per share — Authorized, 75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 41,337,879 and 40,893,807 shares, respectively 654,948 647,045 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,534 3,208 Accumulated deficit (380,236 ) (306,874 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 276,246 343,379 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 459,671 $ 517,132





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected U.S. GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited; in millions, except EPS) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net Loss Diluted EPS Operating Loss Gross Profit Operating Expenses GAAP $ (42.6 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (44.0 ) $ 23.9 $ 68.0 Share-based compensation (1) 4.1 4.1 0.3 3.8 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.2 0.2 0.2 — Transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE (3) 7.6 7.6 7.6 Income tax on reconciling items (4) (2.6 ) Other items impacting tax provision (5) 2.3 Total reconciling items 11.6 0.28 11.9 0.5 11.4 Non-GAAP $ (31.0 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (32.1 ) $ 24.4 $ 56.6 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net Loss Diluted EPS Operating Loss Gross Profit Operating Expenses GAAP $ (11.0 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (12.4 ) $ 37.8 $ 50.2 Share-based compensation (1) 3.2 3.2 0.2 3.0 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 Income tax on reconciling items (4) (0.7 ) Other items impacting tax provision (5) 0.1 Total reconciling items 2.9 0.07 3.5 0.4 3.1 Non-GAAP $ (8.1 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (8.9 ) $ 38.2 $ 47.1 Notes (1) Adjustments to exclude non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation (2) Adjustments to exclude amortization of acquired intangible and other intangible assets (3) Adjustments to exclude non-recurring transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE (4) Adjustments associated with the estimated tax impact on non-GAAP reconciling items at our marginal U.S. tax rate of approximately 21% (5) As part of an alternative non-GAAP income measure, we have adjusted GAAP taxes as reported including the impact to the GAAP tax provision of the non-GAAP reconciling items (adjusted for note (3) above). And when applicable, we also adjust for changes related to the utilization or increase of our net operating loss carryforwards and for changes in our valuation allowance held against deferred tax assets.





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected U.S. GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited; in millions, except EPS) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Net Loss Diluted EPS Operating Loss Gross Profit Operating Expenses GAAP $ (72.0 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (74.0 ) $ 50.0 $ 124.0 Share-based compensation (1) 7.7 7.7 0.5 7.2 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.1 Transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE

(3) 7.6 7.6 7.6 Income tax on reconciling items (5) (3.4 ) Other items impacting tax provision (6) 3.0 Total reconciling items 15.4 0.37 15.8 0.9 14.9 Non-GAAP $ (56.6 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (58.2 ) $ 50.9 $ 109.1 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Net Loss Diluted EPS Operating Loss Gross Profit Operating Expenses GAAP $ (36.0 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (37.3 ) $ 64.8 $ 102.0 Share-based compensation (1) 6.1 6.1 0.4 5.7 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.1 Restructuring (4) 0.5 0.5 0.5 Income tax on reconciling items (5) (1.5 ) Other items impacting tax provision (6) 0.8 Total reconciling items 6.4 0.16 7.1 0.8 6.3 Non-GAAP $ (29.6 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (30.2 ) $ 65.6 $ 95.7 Notes (1) Adjustments to exclude non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation (2) Adjustments to exclude amortization of acquired intangible and other intangible assets (3) Adjustments to exclude non-recurring transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE (4) Adjustments to exclude restructuring costs (5) Adjustments associated with the estimated tax impact on non-GAAP reconciling items at our marginal U.S. tax rate of approximately 21% (6) As part of an alternative non-GAAP income measure, we have adjusted GAAP taxes as reported including the impact to the GAAP tax provision of the non-GAAP reconciling items (adjusted for note (4) above). And when applicable, we also adjust for changes related to the utilization or increase of our net operating loss carryforwards and for changes in our valuation allowance held against deferred tax assets.





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected U.S. GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited; in millions, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Product Service Total Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin GAAP $ 6.5 22 % $ 17.4 45 % $ 23.9 35 % Share-based compensation (1) 0.2 0.1 0.3 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.2 — 0.2 Total reconciling items 0.4 1 % 0.1 — % 0.5 1 % Non-GAAP $ 6.9 23 % $ 17.5 45 % $ 24.4 36 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Product Service Total Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin GAAP $ 18.1 22 % $ 19.7 54 % $ 37.8 31 % Share-based compensation (1) 0.1 0.1 0.2 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.2 — 0.2 Total reconciling items 0.3 — % 0.1 — % 0.4 1 % Non-GAAP $ 18.4 22 % $ 19.8 54 % $ 38.2 32 % Notes (1) Adjustments to exclude non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation (2) Adjustments to exclude amortization of acquired intangible and other intangible assets





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Selected U.S. GAAP Measures to non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited; in millions, except percentages) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Product Service Total Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin GAAP. $ 14.6 23 % $ 35.4 46 % $ 50.0 36 % Share-based compensation (1) 0.3 0.2 0.5 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.4 — 0.4 Total reconciling items 0.7 1 % 0.2 — % 0.9 — % Non-GAAP $ 15.3 24 % $ 35.6 46 % $ 50.9 36 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Product Service Total Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin Gross Profit Gross Margin GAAP $ 28.5 22 % $ 36.3 50 % $ 64.8 32 % Share-based compensation (1) 0.2 0.2 0.4 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.4 — 0.4 Total reconciling items 0.6 1 % 0.2 1 % 0.8 1 % Non-GAAP $ 29.1 23 % $ 36.5 51 % $ 65.6 33 % Notes (1) Adjustments to exclude non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation (2) Adjustments to exclude amortization of acquired intangible and other intangible assets





CRAY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Loss

(Unaudited; in millions except per share amounts and percentages)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net Loss $ (42.6 ) $ (11.0 ) $ (72.0 ) $ (36.0 ) Non-GAAP adjustments impacting gross profit: Share-based compensation (1) 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.4 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 Total adjustments impacting gross profit 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.8 Non-GAAP gross margin percentage 36 % 32 % 36 % 33 % Non-GAAP adjustments impacting operating expenses: Share-based compensation (1) 3.8 3.0 7.2 5.7 Amortization of acquired and other intangibles (2) — 0.1 0.1 0.1 Restructuring (3) — — — 0.5 Transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE (4) 7.6 — 7.6 — Total adjustments impacting operating expenses 11.4 3.1 14.9 6.3 Non-GAAP adjustments impacting tax provision: Income tax on reconciling items (5) (2.6 ) (0.7 ) (3.4 ) (1.5 ) Other items impacting tax provision (6) 2.3 0.1 3.0 0.8 (0.3 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.7 ) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (31.0 ) $ (8.1 ) $ (56.6 ) $ (29.6 ) Non-GAAP Diluted Net Loss per common share $ (0.75 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (0.73 ) Diluted weighted average shares 41.1 40.6 41.1 40.5 Notes (1) Adjustments to exclude non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation (2) Adjustments to exclude amortization of acquired intangible and other intangible assets (3) Adjustments to exclude restructuring costs (4) Adjustments to exclude non-recurring transaction costs related to the pending merger with HPE (5) Adjustments associated with the estimated tax impact on non-GAAP reconciling items at our marginal U.S. tax rate of approximately 21% (6) As part of an alternative non-GAAP income measure, we have adjusted GAAP taxes as reported including the impact to the GAAP tax provision of the non-GAAP reconciling items (adjusted for note (5) above). And when applicable, we also adjust for changes related to the utilization or increase of our net operating loss carryforwards and for changes in our valuation allowance held against deferred tax assets.





