Quantcast
Referenced Stocks

CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 04:31:00 PM EDT


Las Vegas, Nevada, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq:CPSS) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2019 operating results.  Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502, or 253 237-1131 for international participants, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3196842.

A replay of the conference call will be available between July 25 and August 1, 2019, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3196842.  A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company's web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777

Source: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CPSS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8146.49
-60.75  ▼  0.74%
DJIA 27154.20
-68.77  ▼  0.25%
S&P 500 2976.61
-18.50  ▼  0.62%
Data as of Jul 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar