CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 12:09:00 PM EDT


NORTON, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial results for the three months ended June 29, 2019.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-855-863-0441

Conference ID: 6388524

About CPS

CPS Technologies Corporation is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines. They are also used as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS also develops and produces metal-matrix composite armor.

CPS Technologies Corporation

Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

Telephone: (508) 222-0614

Web Site: www.alsic.com

