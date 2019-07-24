CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





Pretax income of $2.8 million

Net income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

New contract purchases of $250 million

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq:CPSS) ("CPS" or the "Company") today announced earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This compares to net income of $3.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $86.3 million, a decrease of $13.0 million, or 13.1%, compared to $99.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $83.6 million compared to $94.7 million for the 2018 period. Pretax income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.8 million compared to pretax income of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 40.5%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 total revenues were $174.6 million compared to $202.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of approximately $28.4 million, or 14.0%. Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $169.1 million, a decrease of $24.6 million, or 12.7%, compared to $193.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Pretax income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.5 million compared to $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, CPS purchased $250.1 million of new contracts compared to $243.0 million during the first quarter of 2019 and $214.7 million during the second quarter of 2018. The Company's receivables totaled $2.399 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase from $2.393 billion as of March 31, 2019 and $2.329 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were 7.82% of the average portfolio as compared to 7.58% for the second quarter of 2018. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 14.83% of the total portfolio as of June 30, 2019, as compared to 10.07% as of June 30, 2018.

"We are pleased to report that this quarter represented our fourth consecutive quarter of year over year increases in quarterly originations volume," said Charles E. Bradley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition, since Q3 of 2018, we have seen consecutive quarterly increases in the coupon rates on new receivables and lower fees paid to dealers."

Conference Call

CPS announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly operating results. Those wishing to participate by telephone may dial-in at 877 312-5502 or 253 237-1131 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time. The conference identification number is 3196842.

A replay of the conference call will be available between July 25, 2019 and August 1, 2019, beginning two hours after conclusion of the call, by dialing 855 859-2056 or 404 537-3406 for international participants, with conference identification number 3196842. A broadcast of the conference call will also be available live and for 90 days after the call via the Company's web site at www.consumerportfolio.com.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded revenue, expense and provision for credit losses, because these items are dependent on the Company's estimates of incurred losses. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company's rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company's realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. All of such factors also may affect the Company's future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to the provision for credit losses may affect future performance.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844 878-2777

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Interest income $ 84,449 $ 97,012 $ 170,294 $ 197,918 Other income 1,876 2,350 4,261 5,008 86,325 99,362 174,555 202,926 Expenses: Employee costs 19,706 19,842 38,779 40,483 General and administrative 8,750 7,450 16,924 14,946 Interest 27,703 25,187 54,993 49,249 Provision for credit losses 20,489 35,531 44,445 76,038 Other expenses 6,907 6,698 13,968 12,997 83,555 94,708 169,109 193,713 Income before income taxes 2,770 4,654 5,446 9,213 Income tax expense 970 1,489 1,907 2,901 Net income $ 1,800 $ 3,165 $ 3,539 $ 6,312 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.25 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 22,362 21,178 22,302 21,375 Diluted 23,978 25,123 24,119 25,393 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,745 $ 12,787 Restricted cash and equivalents 125,486 117,323 Total cash and cash equivalents 135,231 130,110 Finance receivables 1,180,253 1,522,085 Allowance for finance credit losses (32,664 ) (67,376 ) Finance receivables, net 1,147,589 1,454,709 Finance receivables measured at fair value 1,158,365 821,066 Deferred tax assets, net 17,119 19,188 Other assets 66,509 60,607 $ 2,524,813 $ 2,485,680 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 53,960 $ 31,692 Warehouse lines of credit 139,224 136,847 Residual interest financing 39,292 39,106 Securitization trust debt 2,077,286 2,063,627 Subordinated renewable notes 14,368 17,290 2,324,130 2,288,562 Shareholders' equity 200,683 197,118 $ 2,524,813 $ 2,485,680 Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contracts purchased $ 250.14 $ 214.74 $ 493.17 $ 425.34 Contracts securitized 230.00 205.00 495.00 398.58 Total portfolio balance $ 2,399.22 $ 2,329.18 $ 2,399.22 $ 2,329.18 Average portfolio balance 2,398.92 2,330.29 2,395.57 2,330.94 Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables 2.77 % 5.00 % Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1) 4.66 % 6.16 % Delinquencies 31+ Days 13.15 % 8.60 % Repossession Inventory 1.68 % 1.47 % Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 14.83 % 10.07 % Annualized net charge-offs as % of average portfolio 7.82 % 7.58 % 7.90 % 7.87 % Recovery rates (2) 34.1 % 34.9 % 33.9 % 34.4 % For the For the Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) $ (3) % (4) Interest income $ 84.45 14.1 % $ 97.01 16.7 % $ 170.29 14.2 % $ 197.92 17.0 % Servicing fees and other income 1.88 0.3 % 2.35 0.4 % 4.26 0.4 % 5.01 0.4 % Interest expense (27.70 ) -4.6 % (25.19 ) -4.3 % (54.99 ) -4.6 % (49.25 ) -4.2 % Net interest margin 58.62 9.8 % 74.18 12.7 % 119.56 10.0 % 153.68 13.2 % Provision for credit losses (20.49 ) -3.4 % (35.53 ) -6.1 % (44.45 ) -3.7 % (76.04 ) -6.5 % Risk adjusted margin 38.13 6.4 % 38.64 6.6 % 75.12 6.3 % 77.64 6.7 % Core operating expenses (35.36 ) -5.9 % (33.99 ) -5.8 % (69.67 ) -5.8 % (68.43 ) -5.9 % Pre-tax income $ 2.77 0.5 % $ 4.65 0.8 % $ 5.45 0.5 % $ 9.21 0.8 % (1) Includes allowance for finance credit losses and allowance for repossession inventory. (2) Wholesale auction liquidation amounts (net of expenses) as a percentage of the account balance at the time of sale. (3) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (4) Annualized percentage of the average portfolio balance. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

Source: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.