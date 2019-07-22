CPI Aerostructures to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences





EDGEWOOD, N.Y., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) (NYSE American:CVU) today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences:



Jefferies 2019 IndustrialsConference in New York City on Wednesday, August 7. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston on Thursday, August 8. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 AM ET and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Investors will be able to download management's PowerPoint presentation and access a live and archived webcast of this presentation via the Investor Relations section of CPI Aero's corporate website.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact:

Vincent Palazzolo

Chief Financial Officer

CPI Aero

(631) 586-5200

www.cpiaero.com Investor Relations Counsel:

LHA Investor Relations

Sanjay M. Hurry / Jody Burfening

(212) 838-3777

cpiaero@lhai.com

www.lhai.com

Source: CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

