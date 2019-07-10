Coyote Logistics Enhances Their Digital Freight Platform with New Service-Driven Features





New updates recognize evolving customer expectations, while rewarding best-in-class service across the global supply chain



CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global freight market continues to grow more complex, Coyote Logistics, a leading global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has released a new program and digital freight platform enhancements designed to better address the unique needs and challenges of shippers and carriers today. Dubbed Carrier of Choice, the program and digital freight enhancements arrive as shippers continue to expect greater reliability assurances and higher levels of service from the carriers they work with.

"While shippers' service expectations are constantly evolving, Coyote's commitment to delivering a superior experience to customers remains unchanged," said Jonathan Sisler, CEO of Coyote. "Our goal is set shippers and carriers up for success in any market - whether it be deflationary, like today, or inflationary, as the Coyote Curve predicts it will be next year. By leveraging insights drawn from customer feedback when building our new service-based programs and digital freight features and grounding them in a commitment to exceptional service, we are able to accomplish this goal."

The Carrier of Choice Program, which is launching as part of the digital freight platform update, rewards high-performing carriers with exclusive access to benefits like instant load booking via Coyote.com and the CoyoteGO® mobile app. Recognized carriers - who will fall into either Pack Carrier, Elite Carrier or Carrier of Choice tiers, based on meeting or exceeding service performance parameters - can also receive faster payment in as little as two days, in addition to easier access to bids and tendering.

In turn, shippers will benefit from increased levels of service and greater visibility across Coyote's diverse network of 70,000 carriers. Additionally, shippers can now take advantage of new digital freight platform features to improve their supply chain operations. These include My Facilities, which houses over 100,000 facility reviews crowdsourced by drivers, and seamless API integrations for real-time spot quoting and tracking.

"With the health of the freight market contingent on mutually beneficial relationships between shippers and carriers, we know there is no one-size-fits-all solution for their unique needs and challenges," said Sisler. "Coyote considers these enhancements a true win-win that supports both parties."

Coyote believes in building lasting solutions, creating new programs and features that help shippers and carriers succeed in the long term. By driving service levels up in today's deflationary market with solutions that make it easier for carriers to deliver superior customer service, Coyote aims to keep service levels high, even as the market begins to shift into an inflationary phase. In doing so, Coyote is benefitting the entire supply chain today and in the future.

For more information, you can also visit Coyote.com or contact a Coyote rep today. Additional resources are also available at Resources.Coyote.com.

ABOUT COYOTE LOGISTICS, LLC, A UPS COMPANY: Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics provider that combines a diverse, centralized transportation marketplace matching more than 10,000 shipments every day. Coyote offers a comprehensive multi-modal solutions portfolio - including truckload, less than truckload (LTL) and intermodal - with data intelligence and market insights to help empower our customers' business growth in a rapidly changing world. Coyote became a UPS company in 2015, adding to our expanding portfolio of global services. Headquartered in Chicago, Coyote has more than 3,000 employees operating in 20 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.coyote.com.

