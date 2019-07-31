Cowen Strengthens Capital Markets Offering With Two New Hires





NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that David Bohn and Tim Meyer have joined Cowen's Capital Markets team as Managing Directors focused on equity capital markets and on private capital solutions, respectively. Mr. Bohn will report to Grant Miller, Head of Cowen's Capital Markets Group, and will work closely with Jason Fenton, Head of Healthcare Capital Markets. Mr. Meyer will report to Scott Hague, Head of Private Capital Solutions. Both Messrs. Bohn and Meyer will be based in New York.



"The addition of Dave Bohn and Tim Meyer represents another step forward for Cowen's comprehensive and growing capital markets offering. Expanding our breadth of capabilities here allows us to better serve our clients earlier in their lifecycle and across the capital structure, establishing long-term partnerships," said Mr. Miller. "Dave has deep ECM execution expertise and relationships, especially in the biotech sector. Complementing this, Tim brings vast private placement expertise, working with clients in the technology, healthcare, industrials and consumer sectors. We're delighted they have joined the team."

Mr. Hague added, "Dave and Tim each bring years of success as trusted advisors to clients on both private equity placements and debt and equity financings. Together they represent the firm's investment in helping clients outperform across key growth sectors and the full corporate lifecycle."

Mr. Bohn joins Cowen with more than 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a particular focus and deep ties in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Bohn served as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Origination for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Previously, he served as Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets for Jefferies and held positions as Managing Director, Private Placements for Cowen and Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets at Citigroup. Mr. Bohn earned his MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. from Villanova University.

Mr. Meyer joins Cowen with more than 25 years of experience in private capital solutions. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Marathon Capital where he raised over $1 billion for renewable and energy technology companies. His cumulative experience includes over 125 private placements and he previously built and led the private financing efforts of BMO Capital Markets and ING Barings. He earned his BBA from The University of Michigan.

