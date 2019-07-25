Quantcast

Cowen Declares Quarterly Dividend On Its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $14.06 per share on the Company's 5.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Convertible Preferred Stock").   

The quarterly dividend on the Convertible Preferred Stock is payable on August 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2019. 

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

For further information, contact:

Cowen Inc.

J.T. Farley, Investor Relations

(646) 562-1056

james.farley@cowen.com

Source: Cowen Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: COWN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8275.08
-46.42  ▼  0.56%
DJIA 27210.12
-59.85  ▼  0.22%
S&P 500 3012.84
-6.72  ▼  0.22%
Data as of Jul 25, 2019 | 11:05AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar