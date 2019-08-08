Covia Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





Sold 8.2 million tons, up 2% sequentially, with revenues up 4% sequentially

Incurred $34 million net loss from continuing operations

Improved Adjusted EBITDA to $65 million, up $31 million sequentially

Generated $107 million in cash flow from operations

Announced $240 million in non-core asset divestitures

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia (NYSE:CVIA), a leading provider of mineral-based material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. As a result of the merger that closed on June 1, 2018, Covia's 2018 reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") include the consolidated financial results of both Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol") for the seven months ended December 31, 2018, as well as the stand-alone results for Unimin for the five months ended May 31, 2018, including the high-purity quartz ("HPQ") business reported as discontinued operations. Selected pro forma financial results, which reflect combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations prior to the merger and exclude HPQ results, have been provided as exhibits with this release.

"During the second quarter, our team delivered strong sequential profitability growth through a combination of improved volumes and pricing, and lower costs. These successes, aided by improved working capital, translated into operating cash flow of $107 million during the quarter," said Richard Navarre, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to these operational achievements, we also announced the divesture of non-core assets for $240 million to accelerate the strengthening of our balance sheet."

"As we move forward, we are executing on multiple initiatives across the organization to reduce costs, optimize assets and organically grow our Industrial segment. We believe these initiatives will improve margins and drive cash flow generation," Mr. Navarre added. "These actions should serve not only to solidify our balance sheet, but also strengthen our position as a low-cost leader, allowing us to successfully navigate changes in market conditions and capture growth opportunities."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Total volumes increased 2% sequentially to 8.2 million tons, and decreased 19% compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Total revenues increased 4% sequentially to $444.9 million, and decreased 38% compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 8% sequentially to $38.6 million, and decreased 25% compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis. Second quarter 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses include $3.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense.

Net loss from continuing operations totaled $34.4 million, or $0.26 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.3 million, an increase of $30.9 million sequentially, compared to $178.6 million in the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Industrial Segment Results

Volumes of 3.6 million tons, a decrease of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis, driven primarily by softness in building products, which was impacted by unseasonably wet weather.

Revenues of $193.4 million, a decrease of 6% from the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis, driven primarily by lower transportation-related revenues.

Segment gross profit and segment contribution margin of $65.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis, due to increased pricing and cost improvements.

Signed several multi-year contracts with Industrial customers since the beginning of the year, representing over 2 million tons of annual volume commitments, which will help leverage fixed costs across Industrial and hybrid plants.

Energy Segment Results

Volumes of 4.6 million tons, an increase of 3% sequentially, driven primarily by growth in local sand volumes.

Revenues of $251.5 million, an increase of 7% sequentially, driven primarily by higher pricing for Northern White Sand.

Segment gross profit of $33.9 million. Segment contribution margin of $40.9 million, an increase of $18.9 million sequentially, driven primarily by improved Northern White Sand pricing and lower costs. Segment contribution margin was negatively impacted by $2.1 million in non-cash charges related to the new lease accounting standard in both periods. Segment contribution margin excludes the impact from idled facilities and excess railcars on gross profit, which Company management believes better reflects the operating performance of the segment.



Improved Liquidity Position

Generated cash flow from operations of $106.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, driven by improved profitability and working capital.

Total liquidity of $300.8 million as of June 30, 2019, which was composed of $112.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $188.7 million of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Second quarter 2019 capital expenditures totaled $26.6 million, primarily related to completion of local sand facilities and the expansion project of the Canoitas plant in Mexico.

Expect gross cash proceeds of $240 million from the sale of the Calera, Alabama lime facility and the Winchester & Western Railroad. The Company received $135 million in August, and the remainder is expected to be received by the end of the third quarter. Net operating loss carryforwards are expected to minimize cash taxes resulting from these sales. In 2018, these assets generated $20.4 million of segment contribution margin.

Outlook

The Company's third quarter 2019 expectations are:

Industrial and Energy volumes similar to second quarter 2019 levels.

The Company's full year 2019 expectations are:

2019 selling, general and administrative expenses of $145 million to $155 million, which includes approximately $10 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. This represents a reduction from previous guidance of $160 million to $170 million.

2019 capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80 million to $100 million.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP and Adjusted Financial Measures

Covia reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, Covia's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures help to facilitate comparisons of Company operating performance across periods. This release includes segment contribution margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, including on a pro forma basis. Covia may also present other non-GAAP financial measures which are identified as "adjusted" results. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in exhibits attached to this release. Covia defines segment contribution margin as gross profit excluding any selling, general and administrative costs and corporate costs, and also excludes operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Covia defines EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, merger-related expenses, restructuring charges, asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Covia defines pro forma EBITDA as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization for the combined Unimin and Fairmount Santrol operations for the periods reported and excludes HPQ results. Adjusted pro forma EBITDA is defined by Covia as pro forma EBITDA before non-cash stock-based compensation, asset impairments and certain other income or expenses. Pro forma financial results for 2018 and 2017, as shown in the exhibits attached to this release, include combined results of operations for Fairmount Santrol and Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should be viewed in addition to the results as reported by Covia. Covia also believes segment contribution margin, pro forma EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operational performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to the Company's financing costs or capital structure.

Covia Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 444,936 $ 508,418 $ 873,182 $ 878,239 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) 345,969 355,311 707,529 615,630 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses(A) 38,644 31,377 80,604 56,601 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 59,204 36,744 117,299 63,875 Asset impairments - 12,300 - 12,300 Restructuring and other charges 9,535 - 11,537 - Other operating expense (income), net 1,670 1,150 (4,722 ) 1,663 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (10,086 ) 71,536 (39,065 ) 128,170 Interest expense, net 27,866 8,991 53,002 13,669 Other non-operating expense, net 1,571 38,923 3,758 44,223 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (39,523 ) 23,622 (95,825 ) 70,278 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,136 ) 6,454 (9,190 ) 16,324 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (34,387 ) 17,168 (86,635 ) 53,954 Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 7 106 4 106 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (34,394 ) 17,062 (86,639 ) 53,848 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 3,830 - 12,587 Net income (loss) attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation $ (34,394 ) $ 20,892 $ (86,639 ) $ 66,435 Continuing operations earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.66 ) $ 0.44 Diluted (0.26 ) 0.14 (0.66 ) 0.44 Discontinued operations earnings per share Basic - 0.03 - 0.11 Diluted - 0.03 - 0.10 Earnings (loss) per share Basic (0.26 ) 0.17 (0.66 ) 0.55 Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.66 ) $ 0.54 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 131,458 123,460 131,373 121,552 Diluted 131,458 124,166 131,373 122,258 (A) - Included within selling, general, and administrative expenses is stock compensation expense of $3.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $6.1 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Covia Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income (loss) attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation $ (86,639 ) $ 66,435 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 117,299 68,396 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,977 - Prepayment penalties on Senior Notes - 2,213 Asset impairments - 12,300 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,959 (81 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net - (1,581 ) Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (13,035 ) 1,564 Stock compensation expense 6,082 3,193 Net income from non-controlling interest 4 106 Other, net 6,122 4,653 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combination effect: Accounts receivable (24,701 ) (44,469 ) Inventories 6,320 1,210 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,718 (146 ) Accounts payable (2,260 ) 3,362 Accrued expenses 32,580 (31,572 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 51,426 85,583 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (59,469 ) (115,709 ) Cash of HPQ Co. distributed to Sibelco prior to Merger - (31,000 ) Payments to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. shareholders, net of cash acquired - (64,697 ) Capitalized interest (3,283 ) - Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 130 222 Net cash used in investing activities (62,622 ) (211,184 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on Term Loan - 1,650,000 Payments on Term Loan (8,250 ) - Prepayment on Unimin Term Loans - (314,642 ) Prepayment on Senior Notes - (100,000 ) Prepayment on Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. term loan - (695,625 ) Fees for Term Loan and Senior Notes prepayment - (36,733 ) Payments on other long-term debt (76 ) (23,237 ) Payments on finance lease liabilities (2,237 ) (2,143 ) Fees for Revolver - (4,500 ) Cash Redemption payment to Sibelco - (520,377 ) Proceeds from share-based awards exercised or distributed 14 2 Tax payments for withholdings on share-based awards exercised or distributed (486 ) (1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,035 ) (47,256 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 244 1,168 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,987 ) (171,689 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 134,130 308,059 End of period $ 112,143 $ 136,370





Covia Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (audited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,143 $ 134,130 Accounts receivable, net 284,864 267,268 Inventories, net 151,801 162,970 Other receivables 32,535 40,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,400 20,941 Assets held for sale 133,377 - Total current assets 731,120 625,615 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,682,819 2,834,361 Operating right-of-use assets, net 396,680 - Deferred tax assets, net 7,362 8,740 Goodwill 119,822 131,655 Intangibles, net 68,212 137,113 Other non-current assets 30,799 18,633 Total assets $ 4,036,814 $ 3,756,117 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 15,405 $ 15,482 Operating lease liabilities, current 67,720 - Accounts payable 118,199 145,070 Accrued expenses 130,025 120,424 Deferred revenue 18,361 9,737 Liabilities held for sale 23,306 - Total current liabilities 373,016 290,713 Long-term debt 1,607,041 1,612,887 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 296,678 - Employee benefit obligations 54,209 54,789 Deferred tax liabilities, net 249,001 267,350 Other non-current liabilities 87,516 75,425 Total liabilities 2,667,461 2,301,164 Equity Common stock 1,777 1,777 Additional paid-in capital 389,000 388,027 Retained earnings 1,561,320 1,647,959 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,287 ) (95,225 ) Treasury stock at cost (483,018 ) (488,141 ) Non-controlling interest 561 556 Total equity 1,369,353 1,454,953 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,036,814 $ 3,756,117





Covia Pro Forma Segment Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Volumes (tons) Energy 4,582 4,274 1,953 6,227 Industrial 3,596 3,346 470 3,816 Total volumes 8,178 7,620 2,423 10,043 Revenues Energy $ 251,547 $ 326,746 $ 179,345 $ 506,091 Industrial 193,389 181,672 24,649 206,321 Total revenues 444,936 508,418 203,994 712,412 Segment gross profit(3) Energy 33,858 101,288 60,553 161,841 Industrial 65,109 51,819 10,294 62,113 Total segment gross profit 98,967 153,107 70,847 223,954 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 40,912 103,390 64,756 168,146 Industrial 65,109 51,819 10,294 62,113 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 106,021 $ 155,209 75,050 $ 230,259 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 8.93 $ 24.19 $ 33.16 $ 27.00 Industrial 18.11 15.49 21.90 16.28 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 12.96 $ 20.37 $ 30.97 $ 22.93 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Covia, As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Volumes (tons) Energy 9,014 7,250 4,588 11,838 Industrial 7,161 6,317 1,048 7,365 Total volumes 16,175 13,567 5,636 19,203 Revenues Energy $ 487,622 $ 534,207 $ 421,526 $ 955,733 Industrial 385,560 344,032 55,805 399,837 Total revenues 873,182 878,239 477,331 1,355,570 Segment gross profit(3) Energy 48,922 166,783 136,668 303,451 Industrial 116,731 95,826 21,440 117,266 Total segment gross profit 165,653 262,609 158,108 420,717 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 62,931 168,885 147,394 316,279 Industrial 116,731 95,826 21,440 117,266 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 179,662 $ 264,711 168,834 $ 433,545 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 6.98 $ 23.29 $ 32.13 $ 26.72 Industrial 16.30 15.17 20.46 15.92 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 11.11 $ 19.51 $ 29.96 $ 22.58 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Covia, As Reported Volumes (tons) Energy 4,432 Industrial 3,565 Total volumes 7,997 Revenues Energy $ 236,075 Industrial 192,171 Total revenues 428,246 Segment gross profit(3) Energy 15,064 Industrial 51,622 Total segment gross profit 66,686 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 22,019 Industrial 51,622 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 73,641 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 4.97 Industrial 14.48 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 9.21 __________ (1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of Topic 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).



As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, $0.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit. All of the $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 impacted the Industrial segment. Of the $1.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.6 million impacted the Industrial segment. (4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $7.1 million and $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $14.0 million and $2.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Segment contribution margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in tables that follow.





Covia Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) Information & Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) from continuing operations (amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 As Reported As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(3) Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Revenues $ 444,936 $ 508,418 $ 203,994 $ - $ 712,412 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 345,969 355,311 133,146 - 488,457 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,644 31,377 20,137 - 51,514 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 59,204 36,744 12,088 5,971 54,803 Asset impairments - 12,300 - - 12,300 Restructuring and other charges 9,535 - - - - Other operating expense (income), net 1,670 1,150 (1,563 ) - (413 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (10,086 ) 71,536 40,186 (5,971 ) 105,751 Interest expense, net 27,866 8,991 11,903 4,907 25,801 Other non-operating expense, net 1,571 38,923 24,723 (63,646 ) - Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (39,523 ) 23,622 3,560 52,768 79,950 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,136 ) 6,454 872 11,063 18,389 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (34,387 ) 17,168 2,688 41,705 61,561 Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 7 106 - - 106 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (34,394 ) 17,062 2,688 41,705 61,455 Interest expense, net 27,866 8,991 11,903 4,907 25,801 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (5,136 ) 6,454 872 11,063 18,389 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 59,204 36,744 12,088 5,971 54,803 EBITDA 47,540 69,251 27,551 63,646 160,448 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 2,100 - - - - Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 3,316 793 5,063 - 5,856 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 245 38,923 24,723 (63,646 ) - Restructuring and other charges(7) 12,124 - - - - Asset impairments(8) - 12,300 - - 12,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,325 $ 121,267 $ 57,337 $ - $ 178,604 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 As Reported As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(3) Merger Pro Forma Adjustments(1) Pro Forma Combined(2) Revenues $ 873,182 $ 878,239 $ 477,332 $ - $ 1,355,571 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 707,529 615,630 319,224 - 934,854 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,604 56,601 44,156 - 100,757 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 117,299 63,875 29,313 1,587 94,775 Asset impairments - 12,300 - - 12,300 Restructuring and other charges 11,537 - - - - Other operating expense (income), net (4,722 ) 1,663 (2,292 ) - (629 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (39,065 ) 128,170 86,931 (1,587 ) 213,514 Interest expense, net 53,002 13,669 25,686 8,799 48,154 Loss on debt extinguishment and repurchase - - - - - Other non-operating expense, net 3,758 44,223 28,057 (77,880 ) (5,600 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes (95,825 ) 70,278 33,188 67,494 170,960 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9,190 ) 16,324 1,683 15,524 33,531 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (86,635 ) 53,954 31,505 51,970 137,429 Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest 4 106 3 - 109 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (86,639 ) 53,848 31,502 51,970 137,320 Interest expense, net 53,002 13,669 25,686 8,799 48,154 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (9,190 ) 16,324 1,683 15,524 33,531 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 117,299 63,875 29,313 1,587 94,775 EBITDA 74,472 147,716 88,184 77,880 313,780 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 4,200 - - - - Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 6,082 793 8,482 - 9,275 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 896 44,223 28,057 (77,880 ) (5,600 ) Restructuring and other charges(7) 14,126 - - - - Asset impairments(8) - 12,300 - - 12,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,776 $ 205,032 $ 124,723 $ - $ 329,755 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 As Reported Revenues $ 428,246 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately)(4) 361,560 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,960 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 58,095 Goodwill and other asset impairments - Restructuring and other charges 2,002 Other operating expense (income), net (6,392 ) Operating income (loss) from continuing operations (28,979 ) Interest expense, net 25,136 Other non-operating expense, net 2,187 Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (56,302 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,054 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (52,248 ) Less: Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the non-controlling interest (3 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Covia Holdings Corporation (52,245 ) Interest expense, net 25,136 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (4,054 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 58,095 EBITDA 26,932 Non-cash charges relating to operating leases(4) 2,100 Non-cash stock compensation expense(5) 2,767 Costs and expenses related to the Merger and integration(6) 651 Restructuring and other charges(7) 2,002 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,452 __________ (1) The unaudited pro forma condensed financial information presents the Company's combined results as if the Merger had occurred on January 1, 2017. The pro forma financial information was prepared to give effect to events that are (i) directly attributable to the Merger; (ii) factually supportable; and (iii) expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's results. All material intercompany transactions during the periods presented have been eliminated. These pro forma results include adjustments for interest expense that would have been incurred to finance the transaction and reflect purchase accounting adjustments for additional depreciation, depletion and amortization on acquired property, plant and equipment and intangible assets in prior periods which resulted in a reduction to depreciation, depletion and amortization in the current periods. The pro forma results exclude Merger related transaction costs and expenses that were incurred in conjunction with the transaction for all periods presented. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (4) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of Topic 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss). (5) Represents the non-cash expense for stock-based awards issued to employees and outside directors. Stock compensation expenses are reported in Selling, general & administrative expenses ("SG&A"). (6) Costs and expenses related to the Merger with Fairmount Santrol include legal, accounting, financial advisory services, severance, debt extinguishment, and integration expenses. (7) Represents expenses associated with restructuring activities as a result of the Merger and idled plant facilities, including restructuring-related SG&A expenses. (8) Represents expenses from a terminated project in 2018 due to post-Merger synergies and capital optimization.





Covia Pro Forma Segment Contribution Margin & Reconciliation to Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (unaudited) The following table reconciles segment contribution margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, segment gross profit Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ 33,858 $ 101,288 $ 60,553 $ 161,841 Industrial 65,109 51,819 10,294 62,113 Total segment gross profit 98,967 153,107 70,847 223,954 Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin(4) 7,054 2,102 4,203 6,305 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 40,912 103,390 64,756 168,146 Industrial 65,109 51,819 10,294 62,113 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 106,021 $ 155,209 $ 75,050 $ 230,259 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 8.93 $ 24.19 $ 33.16 $ 27.00 Industrial 18.11 15.49 21.90 16.28 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 12.96 $ 20.37 $ 30.97 $ 22.93 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 As Reported Covia, As Reported Fairmount Santrol Pre-Merger(1) Covia Pro Forma Combined(2) Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ 48,922 $ 166,783 $ 136,668 $ 303,451 Industrial 116,731 95,826 21,440 117,266 Total segment gross profit 165,653 262,609 158,108 420,717 Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 14,009 2,102 10,726 12,828 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 62,931 168,885 147,394 316,279 Industrial 116,731 95,826 21,440 117,266 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 179,662 $ 264,711 $ 168,834 $ 433,545 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 6.98 $ 23.29 $ 32.13 $ 26.72 Industrial 16.30 15.17 20.46 15.92 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 11.11 $ 19.51 $ 29.96 $ 22.58 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 As Reported Segment gross profit(3) Energy $ 15,064 Industrial 51,622 Total segment gross profit 66,686 Operating expenses excluded from segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) 6,955 Segment contribution margin (non-GAAP)(4) Energy 22,019 Industrial 51,622 Total segment contribution margin (non-GAAP) $ 73,641 Segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP)(4) Energy $ 4.97 Industrial 14.48 Total segment contribution margin per ton (non-GAAP) $ 9.21 __________ (1) 2018 Pre-Merger financial results are for Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Fairmount Santrol"), for the two and five months ended May 31, 2018, the day before the merger between Fairmount Santrol and Unimin Corporation ("Unimin") occurred on June 1, 2018. Such results are based on Fairmount Santrol's unaudited internal financial statements and have been prepared on a basis substantially consistent with Fairmount Santrol's prior audited financial statements, but have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Both Fairmount Santrol and Unimin reported financial results on a calendar fiscal year. (2) The unaudited Covia Pro Forma Combined financial results include the aggregate results of operations for legacy Fairmount Santrol and legacy Unimin for periods preceding the June 1, 2018 merger. (3) In the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Energy segment gross profit was negatively impacted by the $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of operating lease expense incurred related to intangible assets that were reclassified to Operating right-of-use assets, net on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as a result of the adoption of Topic 842. The expense, previously recognized as non-cash amortization expense, is now recognized in Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation, depletion, and amortization shown separately) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss).



As a result of the June 1, 2018 merger, legacy Fairmount Santrol inventories were written up to fair value under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, $0.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of this write-up was expensed through cost of goods sold, thereby reducing segment gross profit. All of the $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 impacted the Industrial segment. Of the $1.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, $0.4 million impacted the Energy segment and $0.6 million impacted the Industrial segment. (4) We define segment contribution margin as segment revenue less segment cost of sales, excluding any depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs, and operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity. Operating costs of idled facilities and excess railcar capacity costs, which are both entirely attributable to the Energy segment, were $7.1 million and $2.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $14.0 million and $2.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Segment contribution margin is a non-GAAP financial measure.

