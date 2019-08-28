Coverage Initiated for Quest Patent Research Corp. via NetworkNewsWire





NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Quest Patent Research Corp. (OTCQB: QPRC), an intellectual property (IP) asset management firm operating through majority-owned and controlled operating subsidiaries to deliver financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



"After exploring the market, we believe we have selected the right strategic partner to best communicate Quest's progress as we continue to expand our portfolio of assets and active licensing programs under management," stated Quest CEO Jon Scahill.

Quest currently owns, controls or manages over 115 patents across 11 intellectual property portfolios. The company generates revenues from patent licensing fees of its IP property portfolios and from licensed packaging sales. Quest creates shareholder value through investment and management interests in intellectual property assets, such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, novel inventions and trade secrets. Through its business, shareholders have the opportunity to participate across a broad portfolio of dynamic assets in the burgeoning intellectual property space.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Quest, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

"Quest is developing creative solutions to the many of challenges involved in monetizing IP assets," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. "As the company focuses on expanding its operations and market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community."

About Quest Patent Research Corp.

Quest Patent Research Corporation operates as an intellectual property asset management company delivering financial, strategic and legal resources for IP monetization. It partners with inventors, businesses, corporations, and law firms to fully realize the value of IP assets through its suite of value-added services.

Quest trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

To learn more about Quest and its licensing programs visit https://www.qprc.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

