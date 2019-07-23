Coverage Initiated for Grapefruit Boulevard Investments via NetworkNewsWire





NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Grapefruit Boulevard Investments (OTC:IGNG), a manufacturer and distributor of branded and generic cannabis products which has been granted both a manufacturing and distribution by the State of California, today announces that it has selected NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") to act as the Company's corporate communication firm.



Grapefruit is well-focused on sourcing only the "best of the best" raw cannabis materials to create the highest quality, most-trusted and consistent recreational and medical cannabis products for its customers. The Company is committed to ensuring class-leading quality by rigorously testing the purity and potency of its raw materials throughout the manufacturing process and distribution chain.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's expert strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Grapefruit, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

"Grapefruit provides wholesale and retail cannabis distribution services throughout the State of California," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. "As the company focuses on expanding its market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community."

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit Boulevard Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Imaging3 Inc. (OTCQB:IGNG), is a fully licensed premier cannabis manufacturer and distributor in the California legal cannabis marketplace, where it manufactures, procures and distributes its branded high quality, all-natural cannabis flowers, concentrates and related products that are free from pesticides, heavy metals and bacteria. Grapefruit's cannabis and CBD extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs near downtown Palm Springs. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Grapefruit provides its wholesale and retail cannabis distribution services throughout the State of California. Grapefruit is managed by a team of experts who possess the experience, skills and resources required to succeed in the competitive cannabis marketplace. For more information visit the company's website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Source: Grapefruit Boulevard Investments