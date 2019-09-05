Coverage Initiated for CloudCommerce Inc. via NetworkNewsWire





NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - CloudCommerce Inc. (OTCQB:CLWD), a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and marketing solutions, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



CloudCommerce, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, delivers end-to-end business intelligence and marketing solutions through a range of services and capabilities. The company's flagship SWARM solution applies advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence and market research techniques to deliver powerful audience-driven business intelligence that converts opportunities into business success.

In a fast-developing global market estimated to reach $34.3 billion by 2022, CloudCommerce stands apart as an innovator able to deliver data-driven intelligence and solutions that enable its customers to strengthen their brands, deliver their messages and reach their goals.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with CloudCommerce, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

"CloudCommerce's proprietary SWARM solution targets the massive global business intelligence market," states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. "As the company focuses on expanding its market reach, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community."

About Cloud Commerce Inc.



CloudCommerce Inc. ( CLWD ) is a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and digital marketing solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to motivate them to take meaningful action. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for any business activity. With applications, such as marketing, brand perception, customer relationship management, human resources management and operational logistics, SWARM delivers powerful audience-driven business intelligence to convert opportunities into business success. To learn more about SWARM, please visit the Company's website at www.CloudCommerce.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

