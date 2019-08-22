Quantcast

County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced that on August 20, 2019 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 6, 2019. 

"We were pleased with our first half earnings, including deposit growth and the progress we made in reducing our wholesale funding," stated Tim Schneider, President of the Company and CEO of the Bank.  "This dividend reflects the continued confidence we have in our company and our strategy." 

AboutCounty Bancorp,Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.  The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as "America's Dairyland," and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending.  We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin.  Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. 

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

Source: County Bancorp, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ICBK




