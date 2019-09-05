Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results





ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:COST) today reported net sales of $11.79 billion for the retail month of August, the four weeks ended September 1, 2019, an increase of 6.9 percent from $11.03 billion last year.



For the 16-week fourth quarter ended September 1, 2019, the Company reported net sales of $46.45 billion, an increase of 7.0 percent compared to net sales of $43.41 billion during the similar period last year.

For the 52-week fiscal year ended September 1, 2019, the Company reported net sales of $149.35 billion, an increase of 7.9 percent from the $138.43 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

4 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks Retail Month Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year U.S. 6.4% 6.2% 7.8% Canada 3.6% 2.6% 1.6% Other International 2.3% 1.9% 2.0% Total Company 5.5% 5.1% 6.1% E-commerce 23.9% 19.8% 23.1%

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and a previously disclosed accounting change concerning revenue recognition (ASC 606) were as follows:

4 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks Retail Month Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year U.S. 5.9% 5.2% 6.4% Canada 6.1% 4.7% 5.3% Other International 5.9% 5.0% 5.6% Total Company 5.9% 5.1% 6.1% E-commerce 23.8% 21.9% 23.3%

Costco currently operates 783 warehouses, including 544 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France, and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan.

