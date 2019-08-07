Quantcast

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference

August 07, 2019


BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that it will present at the 2019 Wedbush Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1:20-1:50 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus' lead product candidates are ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, and CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that exhibits immunomodulatory activity and blockade of adenosine production. These candidates are being studied in ongoing Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in patients with a wide range of advanced solid tumors. Ciforadenant is being evaluated in a successive expansion cohort trial examining its activity both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant, and with pembrolizumab. The Company's third clinical program, CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650-900-4522

LLea@corvuspharma.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

W2O pure

+1 213-262-9390

sseapy@purecommunications.com

Source: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

