Quantcast

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 06:15:00 AM EDT


IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Hosts: Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer

           Brandon O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Tuesday July 30, 2019

Time: 11:30 am EST.

Contact: Investor Relations - 949-851-1473

About CorVel 

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company's Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the Company's most recent Form 10-Q.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

CorVel Corporation

2010 Main Street, Suite 600

Irvine, California 92614

888-7-CORVEL

investor_relations@corvel.com

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com

Source: CorVel Corp.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CRVL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8258.19
14.04  ▲  0.17%
DJIA 27359.16
27.13  ▲  0.10%
S&P 500 3014.30
0.53  ▲  0.02%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar