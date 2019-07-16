CORRECTION: Safer Shot, Inc. Announces 250 Billion Common Share Retirement; First Installment of Planned 1.1 Trillion Share Cancellation is Approved





New York, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Safer Shot, Inc. (OTC:SAFS), a developer of proprietary security and protection technology targeting the personal security market, today announces the first in a series of common share retirement transactions planned for 2019. On March 26, 2019 the Company announced its intention to reduce the outstanding common stock by 1.1 trillion shares.



The retirement and return to treasury of 250 Billion shares of the Company's common stock was approved by the board of directors, thereby reducing the issued and outstanding common shares significantly. The share termination is immediately beneficial and reduces the amount of free-trading shares by several billion that, as a result, are now restricted under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The share retirement, as well as a recent authorization of a new class of preferred stock, are part of an ongoing recapitalization effort to prevent the necessity of a reverse split.

