Correction - Visionstate Signs Agreement with Sanitis Global to Increase WANDA US Sales





EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V:VIS) ("Visionstate" or ‘the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a channel sales agreement with Sanitis Global to represent Visionstate's Internet-of-Things solution WANDA, and WANDA-related products such as WANDA QuickTouch, to their customer base in the United States. Sanitis Global is a sales and marketing firm for next-generation infection control, disinfection, and green cleaning products for hospitals and clinics, food processing and food service facilities.



An initial two-year agreement will allow Visionstate to earn royalties off all sales, as well as ongoing residual licence fees. The roll-out period will start in September 2019.

Harry Jarbath, Founder of Sanitis, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Visionstate for the sales and marketing of their innovative WANDA IoT product, distributed by the highly-regarded, exclusive global distributor, Bunzl. The relationship with Visionstate represents a powerful opportunity for Sanitis to significantly expand our presence in the US Healthcare and FM market."

"We look forward to working closely with Visionstate as we combine our efforts to serve a broader range of customers with Visionstate's WANDA solution over the coming months and years," added Allen Beuershausen, Co-founder of Sanitis.

John Putters, CEO of Visionstate, commented: "We are very excited about the new agreement with Sanitis, which will greatly increase Visionstate's WANDA sales in the US. While Sanitis operates in multiple industries, their primary focus remains hospitals, Visionstate's largest install base to date. Sanitis also expressed an interest in rolling out Visionstate's new QuickTouch IoT product (see Press Release from June 25, 2019) making this agreement a way for us to bring new products to the market through a reseller model. WANDA QuickTouch is ideal for a hospital environment, be it a patient room or a nursing station."

Expanding reselling agreements is a market penetration strategy for Visionstate. They enable the Company to leverage large sales forces without incurring additional expenses. Increased reseller sales will result in more royalties on the software and increased residual income for Visionstate.

About Sanitis Global

Sanitis Global is an exclusive sales and marketing firm whose next-generation eco-friendly infection control and green cleaning solutions provide safe, clinically- and industry-proven solutions to the toughest and most critical challenges in preventing cross-contamination and the spread of disease in commercial and industrial environments. From persistent hand hygiene to people- and pet-safe commercial and hospital-grade disinfectants and green cleaners, their portfolio of products is well-suited to high-risk industries such as hospitals and health care and food processing and food service where cleanliness and sanitation are vital, and dangerous chemicals can be problematic. Janitorial services and building management firms will also appreciate that they can maintain green clean, healthy environments without the need for toxic cleaners and noxious fumes. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.sanitisglobal.com.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V:VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

