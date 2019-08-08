Quantcast

    CORRECTION - NovoCarbon Corporation Announces Resignation of Directors and Officers

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:06:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 06, 2019 by Great Lakes Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL), please note that the statement Paul Ferguson had resigned as a Director of the Company, should have read that Paul Ferguson had not resigned and remains the sole Officer and Director. The corrected release follows:

    Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, ("GLK", "NovoCarbon" or the "Company" TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL) announces that effective immediately, Richard Baxter, Bruce Reading, and Brett Clark have resigned as the Directors of the Company and Mr. Robert Suttie has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Paul Ferguson had and has not resigned and remains as the sole Officer and Director.

    The Company is now studying the implications and expects further announcements in due course.

    Paul Ferguson

    NovoCarbon Corp.

    M: 508-769-1417

    E: pferguson@novocarbon.com

    About NovoCarbon Corporation

    Great Lakes Graphite Inc., dba Novocarbon Corporation, is seeking to develop a business in the rapidly expanding graphite market. We seek safe harbour.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information: Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking information" which involves known and unknown risks,  uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this press release, such forward looking information may use such words as "may'', "will'', "expect'', "believe'', "plan'' and other similar terminology.

    Forward looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about  management's current expectations relating to the future events and the operating performance of the Company, and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to fulfill the orders and future orders, regulatory requirements, general economic, market or business conditions and future developments in the sectors of the economy in which the business of Great Lakes operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please see the Company's financial statements, MD&A and other documents available on www.sedar.com, for a more detailed description of the risk factors.

    The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law.

    Source: Great Lakes Graphite Inc.

