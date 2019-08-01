Quantcast

Correcting and Replacing -- Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 10:47:00 AM EDT


In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), please note that the first table, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, has been replaced. The corrected release reads:

Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results

Company sees strong customer loyalty and increased net wireless customer additions with seamless transition to new customer-focused operating structure

As previously disclosed, beginning second quarter 2019, Verizon will report financial and operational results under its new reporting structure, Verizon 2.0. Under this structure, there are two reportable segments that the company operates and manages as strategic business units: Consumer and Business. Verizon previously reported results for its Wireless and Wireline segments. For comparison purposes, results for both the current and previous operating structures are presented below.

2Q 2019 highlights

Consolidated:

  • 95 cents in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.00 in 2Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding a special item, of $1.23, compared with $1.20 in 2Q 2018.

Consumer:

  • Total revenue of $22.0 billion.
  • 126,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 73,000 phone net additions and 209,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 0.97 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.72 percent.
  • 28,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Business:

  • Total revenue of $7.8 billion.
  • 325,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 172,000 phone net additions.
  • Retail postpaid churn of 1.21 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.97 percent.

Wireless (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue growth of 1.0 percent year over year to $22.7 billion, driven by a 3.1 percent increase in service revenue.
  • 451,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 420,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, and 245,000 phone net additions, an increase from the 199,000 phone net additions in second-quarter 2018.
  • Retail postpaid churn of 1.02 percent, and industry-leading retail postpaid phone churn of 0.76 percent.

Wireline (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue of $7.1 billion.
  • 34,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 1.9 percent year over year.

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ) today reported strong second-quarter 2019 results highlighted by an increase in net wireless customer additions, continued customer loyalty and industry-leading wireless products and services.

"Verizon finished strong in the first half of 2019 by delivering solid financial results while transforming the business under the new operating structure and advancing our leadership in 5G," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "Verizon made history this quarter by becoming the first carrier in the world to launch 5G mobility. We are focused on optimizing our next-generation networks and enhancing the customer experience while we head into the second half of the year with great momentum."

For second-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of 95 cents, compared with $1.00 in second-quarter 2018. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), second-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding a special item, was $1.23, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.20 in second-quarter 2018. Verizon's second-quarter 2019 EPS included 28 cents in early debt redemption costs.

In second-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent year-over-year headwind, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

Consolidated results

Total consolidated operating revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $32.1 billion, down 0.4 percent from second-quarter 2018. Wireless service revenue growth was offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and wireline service revenue.

Cash flow from operations totaled $15.8 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decline of approximately $600 million year over year. Operational improvements in Verizon's businesses were offset by higher cash taxes and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program.

First half 2019 capital expenditures totaled $8.0 billion. Verizon's capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.1 billion of cumulative cash savings since this program began. At the end of second-quarter 2019, Verizon completed the third and final phase of its Voluntary Separation Program and has realized approximately $480 million of expense savings year-to-date. The company expects additional incremental savings in third-quarter 2019, and is on track to achieve its cumulative cash savings goal.

Net income was $4.1 billion in second-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $10.8 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 24.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 20.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 33.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, compared with 34.5 percent in second-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was 37.7 percent. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in second-quarter 2019 was $12.1 billion, an increase of approximately $200 million year over year.

Consumer results

  • Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.0 billion, flat year over year, reflecting continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services.
  • Verizon Consumer Group reported 126,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 73,000 phone net additions and tablet net losses of 134,000, offset by 187,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 209,000, up 17 percent year over year, driven by a 5 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.
  • Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.5 percent in second-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account.
  • Total retail postpaid churn was 0.97 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.72 percent.
  • In second-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported 28,000 Fios Internet net additions and 52,000 Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Fios revenues increased by 1.2 percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings.
  • Segment operating income was $7.3 billion, an increase of 3.9 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.4 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.2 billion in second-quarter 2019, an increase of 1.6 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 46.5 percent, including approximately 100 basis points in headwinds from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.

Business results

  • Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.8 billion, down 1.1 percent year over year, as growth in wireless services and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy products.
  • Verizon Business Group reported 325,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2019, consisting of 172,000 phone net additions, 90,000 tablet net additions and 63,000 other connected device additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.21 percent in second-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.97 percent.
  • Segment operating income was $1.1 billion, a decrease of 2.7 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 13.8 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $2.1 billion in second-quarter 2019, a decrease of 2.0 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 27.3 percent, down 20 basis points year over year due to declines in legacy wireline product revenues.

Media results

  • Total Verizon Media revenues in second-quarter 2019 were $1.8 billion, down 2.9 percent year over year. This is an improvement from first-quarter 2019, when total Verizon Media revenues were down 7.2 percent year over year. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising.

Outlook and guidance

As outlined in Verizon's first-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following:

  • Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.
  • Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.
  • Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.
  • Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.   

The company now expects the adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent.

NOTE: See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Forward-looking statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "hopes" or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers' provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Verizon Communications Inc.                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
              (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
      3 Mos. Ended       3 Mos. Ended             6 Mos. Ended       6 Mos. Ended        
Unaudited     6/30/19       6/30/18     % Change       6/30/19       6/30/18     % Change  
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service revenues and other   $ 27,351     $ 27,159     0.7     $ 54,548     $ 53,891     1.2  
Wireless equipment revenues     4,720       5,044     (6.4 )     9,651       10,084     (4.3 )
Total Operating Revenues     32,071       32,203     (0.4 )     64,199       63,975     0.4  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     7,702       8,234     (6.5 )     15,494       16,180     (4.2 )
Cost of wireless equipment     5,019       5,397     (7.0 )     10,217       10,706     (4.6 )
Selling, general and administrative expense     7,268       7,605     (4.4 )     14,466       14,449     0.1  
Depreciation and amortization expense     4,232       4,350     (2.7 )     8,463       8,674     (2.4 )
Total Operating Expenses     24,221       25,586     (5.3 )     48,640       50,009     (2.7 )
                         
Operating Income     7,850       6,617     18.6       15,559       13,966     11.4  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses     (13 )     (228 )   (94.3 )     (19 )     (247 )   (92.3 )
Other income (expense), net     (1,312 )     360     *       (1,017 )     285     *  
Interest expense     (1,215 )     (1,222 )   (0.6 )     (2,425 )     (2,423 )   0.1  
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes     5,310       5,527     (3.9 )     12,098       11,581     4.5  
Provision for income taxes     (1,236 )     (1,281 )   (3.5 )     (2,864 )     (2,669 )   7.3  
Net Income   $ 4,074     $ 4,246     (4.1 )   $ 9,234     $ 8,912     3.6  
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   $ 130     $ 126     3.2     $ 258     $ 247     4.5  
Net income attributable to Verizon     3,944       4,120     (4.3 )     8,976       8,665     3.6  
Net Income   $ 4,074     $ 4,246     (4.1 )   $ 9,234     $ 8,912     3.6  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share                        
Net income attributable to Verizon   $ 0.95     $ 1.00     (5.0 )   $ 2.17     $ 2.10     3.3  
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)   4,138       4,135           4,138       4,120      
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1)                        
Net income attributable to Verizon   $ 0.95     $ 1.00     (5.0 )   $ 2.17     $ 2.10     3.3  
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)   4,139       4,139           4,140       4,123      
                         
Footnotes:                         
(1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.
*  Not meaningful                        
                         

 

     
Verizon Communications Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets    
             
    (dollars in millions)
Unaudited 6/30/19   12/31/18   $ Change
             
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $   1,949     $   2,745     $   (796 )
Accounts receivable, net     24,926       25,102       (176 )
Inventories     1,167       1,336       (169 )
Prepaid expenses and other     5,266       5,453       (187 )
Total current assets     33,308       34,636       (1,328 )
             
Property, plant and equipment     257,395       252,835       4,560  
Less accumulated depreciation     169,577       163,549       6,028  
Property, plant and equipment, net     87,818       89,286       (1,468 )
Investments in unconsolidated businesses     650       671       (21 )
Wireless licenses     94,333       94,130       203  
Goodwill     24,632       24,614       18  
Other intangible assets, net     9,474       9,775       (301 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets     22,467       0       22,467  
Other assets     10,426       11,717       (1,291 )
Total assets   $   283,108     $   264,829     $   18,279  
             
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities            
Debt maturing within one year   $   8,773     $   7,190     $   1,583  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     17,633       22,501       (4,868 )
Current operating lease liabilities     3,154       0       3,154  
Other current liabilities     8,654       8,239       415  
Total current liabilities     38,214       37,930       284  
             
Long-term debt     104,598       105,873       (1,275 )
Employee benefit obligations     18,040       18,599       (559 )
Deferred income taxes     34,225       33,795       430  
Non-current operating lease liabilities     18,254       0       18,254  
Other liabilities     11,830       13,922       (2,092 )
Total long-term liabilities     186,947       172,189       14,758  
             
Equity            
Common stock     429       429       0  
Additional paid in capital     13,419       13,437       (18 )
Retained earnings     47,945       43,542       4,403  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,447       2,370       (923 )
Common stock in treasury, at cost     (6,823 )     (6,986 )     163  
Deferred compensation - employee stock ownership plans and other     165       353       (188 )
Noncontrolling interests     1,365       1,565       (200 )
Total equity     57,947       54,710       3,237  
Total liabilities and equity   $   283,108     $   264,829     $   18,279  
             
             
Verizon -Selected Financial and Operating Statistics
    (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)    
             
Unaudited 6/30/19   12/31/18    
             
Total debt   $   113,371     $   113,063      
Net debt   $   111,422     $   110,318      
Net unsecured debt   $   100,170     $   100,242      
Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)   2.3x   2.3x    
Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)   2.1x   2.1x    
Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)      4,136        4,132      
Total employees (‘000)      135.9        144.5      
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share   $   0.6025     $   0.6025      
             
             
Footnotes:            
(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.    
             





           
Verizon Communications Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
             
    (dollars in millions)
    6 Mos. Ended   6 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 6/30/19   6/30/18   $ Change
             
Cash Flows from Operating Activities            
Net Income   $   9,234     $   8,912     $   322  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization expense       8,463         8,674         (211 )
Employee retirement benefits       (294 )       (300 )       6  
Deferred income taxes       588         1,354         (766 )
Provision for uncollectible accounts       738         462         276  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received       50         268         (218 )
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses       (4,593 )       (1,538 )       (3,055 )
Discretionary employee benefits contributions       (300 )       (1,679 )       1,379  
Other, net       1,950         280         1,670  
Net cash provided by operating activities       15,836         16,433         (597 )
             
Cash Flows from Investing Activities            
Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)       (7,967 )       (7,838 )       (129 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired       (28 )       (38 )       10  
Acquisitions of wireless licenses       (199 )       (1,155 )       956  
Other, net       (395 )       303         (698 )
Net cash used in investing activities       (8,589 )       (8,728 )       139  
             
Cash Flows from Financing Activities            
Proceeds from long-term borrowings       6,237         4,584         1,653  
Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings       3,982         1,716         2,266  
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations       (9,630 )       (6,568 )       (3,062 )
Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings       (2,817 )       (2,000 )       (817 )
Dividends paid       (4,981 )       (4,845 )       (136 )
Other, net       (834 )       (752 )       (82 )
Net cash used in financing activities       (8,043 )       (7,865 )       (178 )
             
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       (796 )       (160 )       (636 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period       3,916         2,888         1,028  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $   3,120     $   2,728     $   392  
             





                       
Verizon Communications Inc.
Consumer - Selected Financial Results
                         
     (dollars in millions)
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       6 Mos. Ended   6 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service   $   16,350     $   16,049       1.9     $   32,609     $   31,873       2.3  
Wireless equipment     3,903       4,251       (8.2 )     8,069       8,521       (5.3 )
Other     1,742       1,703       2.3       3,465       3,236       7.1  
Total Operating Revenues     21,995       22,003       -        44,143       43,630       1.2  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     3,847       3,842       0.1       7,726       7,615       1.5  
Cost of wireless equipment     3,909       4,296       (9.0 )     8,051       8,569       (6.0 )
Selling, general and administrative expense     4,022       3,808       5.6       8,005       7,479       7.0  
Depreciation and amortization expense     2,881       2,997       (3.9 )     5,775       5,972       (3.3 )
Total Operating Expenses   $   14,659     $   14,943       (1.9 )   $   29,557     $   29,635       (0.3 )
                         
Operating Income   $   7,336     $   7,060       3.9     $   14,586     $   13,995       4.2  
Operating Income Margin     33.4 %     32.1 %         33.0 %     32.1 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $   10,217     $   10,057       1.6     $   20,361     $   19,967       2.0  
Segment EBITDA Margin     46.5 %     45.7 %         46.1 %     45.8 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. 
                       
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         





 
Verizon Communications Inc.
Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics
                         
Unaudited             6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid connections                   89,630         88,984     0.7  
Wireless retail prepaid connections                   4,266         4,832     (11.7 )
Total wireless retail connections                   93,896         93,816     0.1  
                         
Fios video connections                   4,270         4,487     (4.8 )
Fios Internet connections                   5,837         5,663     3.1  
Fios digital voice residence connections                   3,725         3,863     (3.6 )
Fios digital connections                   13,832         14,013     (1.3 )
Broadband connections                   6,474         6,447     0.4  
Voice connections                   6,058         6,631     (8.6 )
                         
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       6 Mos. Ended   6 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Gross Additions (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid       2,725         2,617     4.1         5,439         5,251     3.6  
                         
Net Additions Detail (‘000) (1):                        
Wireless retail postpaid       126         147     (14.3 )       (75 )       92     *
Wireless retail prepaid       (213 )       (236 )   9.7         (389 )       (571 )   31.9  
Total wireless retail       (87 )       (89 )   2.2         (464 )       (479 )   3.1  
                         
Wireless retail postpaid phones       73         17     *       (90 )       (136 )   33.8  
                         
Fios video       (52 )       (38 )   (36.8 )       (107 )       (61 )   (75.4 )
Fios Internet       28         36     (22.2 )       76         98     (22.4 )
Fios digital voice residence       (32 )       (28 )   (14.3 )       (77 )       (42 )   (83.3 )
Fios digital       (56 )       (30 )   (86.7 )       (108 )       (5 )   *
Broadband       (2 )       (7 )   71.4         14         6     *
Voice       (126 )       (155 )   18.7         (274 )       (297 )   7.7  
                         
Churn Rate:                        
Wireless retail postpaid     0.97 %     0.93 %         1.03 %     0.97 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones     0.72 %     0.71 %         0.76 %     0.74 %    
Wireless retail     1.23 %     1.19 %         1.28 %     1.25 %    
                         
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                        
Wireless service revenue   $   13,456     $   13,122     2.5     $   26,813     $   26,003     3.1  
Fios revenues   $   2,772     $   2,738     1.2     $   5,536     $   5,472     1.2  
                         
Other Wireless Statistics:                        
Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2)   $   118.15     $   115.53     2.3     $   117.80     $   114.49     2.9  
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate     4.3 %     5.1 %                
Wireless retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (3)                   33,924         34,045     (0.4 )
Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3)                 2.64       2.61     1.1  
                         
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3)                 16.2 %     15.9 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
(1)  Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. 
(2)  Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. 
(3)  Statistics presented as of end of period. 
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance. 
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                         
*  Not meaningful 
                         





 
Verizon Communications Inc.
Business - Selected Financial Results    
                         
                  (dollars in millions)
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       6 Mos. Ended   6 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Global Enterprise   $   2,673     $   2,808     (4.8 )   $   5,364     $   5,634     (4.8 )
Small and Medium Business       2,785         2,642     5.4         5,493         5,176     6.1  
Public Sector and Other       1,492         1,437     3.8         2,963         2,867     3.3  
Wholesale       818         964     (15.1 )       1,667         1,957     (14.8 )
Total Operating Revenues       7,768         7,851     (1.1 )       15,487         15,634     (0.9 )
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services       2,581         2,660     (3.0 )       5,172         5,370     (3.7 )
Cost of wireless equipment       1,109         1,101     0.7         2,166         2,137     1.4  
Selling, general and administrative expense       1,961         1,930     1.6         3,942         3,794     3.9  
Depreciation and amortization expense       1,046         1,059     (1.2 )       2,088         2,118     (1.4 )
Total Operating Expenses       6,697         6,750     (0.8 )       13,368         13,419     (0.4 )
                         
Operating Income   $   1,071     $   1,101     (2.7 )   $   2,119     $   2,215     (4.3 )
Operating Income Margin     13.8 %     14.0 %         13.7 %     14.2 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $   2,117     $   2,160     (2.0 )   $   4,207     $   4,333     (2.9 )
Segment EBITDA Margin     27.3 %     27.5 %         27.2 %     27.7 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                         





 
Verizon Communications Inc.
Business - Selected Operating Statistics
                         
Unaudited             6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid connections                   24,221         22,638     7.0  
                         
Fios video connections                   76         73     4.1  
Fios Internet connections                   316         296     6.8  
Fios digital connections                   392         369     6.2  
Broadband connections                   494         509     (2.9 )
Voice connections                   5,163         5,639     (8.4 )
                         
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       6 Mos. Ended   6 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Gross Additions ('000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid       1,199         1,162     3.2        2,342         2,242      4.5  
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000) (1):                        
Wireless retail postpaid       325         384     (15.4 )       587         699     (16.0 )
Wireless retail postpaid phones       172         182     (5.5 )       291         311     (6.4 )
                         
Fios video       -         1     *       2         2       -  
Fios Internet       6         7     (14.3 )       10         11     (9.1 )
Fios digital        6         8     (25.0 )       12         13     (7.7 )
Broadband       (3 )       (3 )     -         (7 )       (9 )   22.2  
Voice       (105 )       (130 )   19.2         (237 )       (254 )   6.7  
                         
Churn Rate:                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1.21 %     1.16 %         1.23 %     1.16 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones     0.97 %     0.96 %         0.99 %     0.96 %    
                         
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                        
Wireless service revenue   $   2,775     $   2,615     6.1     $   5,469     $   5,116     6.9  
Fios revenues   $   239     $   218     9.6     $   482     $   435     10.8  
                         
Other Operating Statistics:                        
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate     4.2 %     4.6 %                
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2)                 33.5 %     33.1 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes: 
(1)  Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. 
(2)  Statistics presented as of end of period. 
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company's chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         
* Not meaningful 
                         





     
Verizon Communications Inc.    
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results    
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. 

 
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service   $   16,244     $   15,754       3.1     $   32,316     $   31,156       3.7  
Equipment       4,720         5,044       (6.4 )       9,651         10,084       (4.3 )
Other       1,718         1,651       4.1         3,415         3,109       9.8  
Total Operating Revenues       22,682         22,449       1.0         45,382         44,349       2.3  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services       2,422         2,335       3.7         4,878         4,550       7.2  
Cost of equipment       5,019         5,397       (7.0 )       10,217         10,706       (4.6 )
Selling, general and administrative expense       4,318         3,984       8.4         8,599         7,883       9.1  
Depreciation and amortization expense       2,282         2,459       (7.2 )       4,581         4,887       (6.3 )
Total Operating Expenses       14,041         14,175       (0.9 )       28,275         28,026       0.9  
                         
Operating Income   $   8,641     $   8,274       4.4     $   17,107     $   16,323       4.8  
Operating Income Margin     38.1 %     36.9 %         37.7 %     36.8 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $   10,923     $   10,733       1.8     $   21,688     $   21,210       2.3  
Segment EBITDA Margin     48.2 %     47.8 %         47.8 %     47.8 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                        
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         

 

Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. 

 
Unaudited   6/30/19   6/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Retail postpaid                   113,851         111,622       2.0  
Retail prepaid                   4,266         4,832       (11.7 )
Total retail                   118,117         116,454       1.4  
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000) (1)                        
Retail postpaid       451         531       (15.1 )       512         791       (35.3 )
Retail prepaid       (213 )       (236 )     9.7         (389 )       (571 )     31.9  
Total retail       238         295       (19.3 )       123         220       (44.1 )
                         
Account Statistics                        
Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2)                   35,346         35,309       0.1  
Retail postpaid connections per account (2)                   3.22         3.16       1.9  
Retail postpaid ARPA (3) (4)   $   137.80     $   134.56       2.4     $   137.24     $   133.13       3.1  
                         
Churn Detail                        
Retail postpaid     1.02 %     0.97 %         1.07 %     1.01 %    
Retail     1.22 %     1.18 %         1.27 %     1.23 %    
                         
Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)                        
Total smartphone postpaid phone base                 93.1 %     91.2 %    
Total Internet postpaid base                 19.8 %     19.4 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                        
(1)  Connection net additions exclude acquisitions and adjustments. 
(2)  Statistics presented as of end of period. 
(3)  Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts. 
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. 
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         
* Not meaningful 
                         

 

 
Verizon Communications Inc.
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results
 
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. 
 
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Consumer Markets   $   3,120     $   3,132       (0.4 )   $   6,273     $   6,282       (0.1 )
Enterprise Solutions       2,084         2,211       (5.7 )       4,224         4,451       (5.1 )
Partner Solutions       1,043         1,200       (13.1 )       2,118         2,428       (12.8 )
Business Markets       820         850       (3.5 )       1,648         1,721       (4.2 )
Other       59         66       (10.6 )       127         134       (5.2 )
Total Operating Revenues       7,126         7,459       (4.5 )       14,390         15,016       (4.2 )
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services       4,197         4,377       (4.1 )       8,383         8,852       (5.3 )
Selling, general and administrative expense       1,553         1,577       (1.5 )       3,159         3,056       3.4  
Depreciation and amortization expense       1,566         1,524       2.8         3,126         3,058       2.2  
Total Operating Expenses       7,316         7,478       (2.2 )       14,668         14,966       (2.0 )
                         
Operating Income (Loss)   $   (190 )   $   (19 )    *    $   (278 )   $   50      * 
Operating Income (Loss) Margin     (2.7 )%     (0.3 )%         (1.9 )%     0.3 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $   1,376     $   1,505       (8.6 )   $   2,848     $   3,108       (8.4 )
Segment EBITDA Margin     19.3 %     20.2 %         19.8 %     20.7 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes: 
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. 
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         
* Not meaningful 
                         





                       
Verizon Communications Inc. 
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics    
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results. 
 
Unaudited               6/30/2019   6/30/2018   %

Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Fios video connections                   4,346         4,560       (4.7 )
Fios Internet connections                   6,153         5,959       3.3  
Fios digital voice residence connections                   3,725         3,863       (3.6 )
Fios digital connections                   14,224         14,382       (1.1 )
Broadband connections                   6,968         6,956       0.2  
Voice connections                   11,221         12,270       (8.5 )
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   6 Mos. Ended

6/30/18		   %

Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000)                        
Fios video connections       (52 )       (37 )     (40.5 )       (105 )       (59 )     (78.0 )
Fios Internet connections       34         43       (20.9 )       86         109       (21.1 )
Fios digital voice residence connections       (32 )       (28 )     (14.3 )       (77 )       (42 )     (83.3 )
Fios digital connections       (50 )       (22 )    *        (96 )       8      * 
Broadband connections       (5 )       (10 )     50.0         7         (3 )    * 
Voice connections       (232 )       (285 )     18.6         (511 )       (551 )     7.3  
                         
Revenue Statistics                        
Fios revenues (in millions)   $   3,011      $   2,956        1.9     $   6,018      $   5,907        1.9  
                         
 
Footnotes: 
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items. 
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated. 
                         
* Not meaningful 
                         





 
Verizon Communications Inc. 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon
                         
Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
                         
                    (dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/2019		   3 Mos. Ended

3/31/2019		   3 Mos. Ended

12/31/2018		   3 Mos. Ended

9/30/2018		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/2018		   3 Mos. Ended

3/31/2018
                         
Consolidated Net Income   $   4,074     $   5,160     $   2,065     $   5,062     $   4,246     $   4,666  
  Add/(subtract):                        
Provision (benefit) for income taxes       1,236         1,628         (698 )       1,613         1,281         1,388  
Interest expense       1,215         1,210         1,199         1,211         1,222         1,201  
Depreciation and amortization expense       4,232         4,231         4,352         4,377         4,350         4,324  
Consolidated EBITDA   $   10,757     $   12,229     $   6,918     $   12,263     $   11,099     $   11,579  
                         
  Add/subtract:                        
Other (income) expense, net*   $   1,312     $   (295 )   $   (1,865 )   $   (214 )   $   (360 )   $   75  
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†       13         6         (64 )       3         228         19  
Oath goodwill impairment       -         -         4,591         -         -         -  
Severance charges       -         -         1,818         -         339         -  
Product realignment charges‡       -         -         -         -         450         -  
Acquisition and integration related charges‡       -         -         187         130         109         105  
        1,325         (289 )       4,667         (81 )       766         199  
                         
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $   12,082     $   11,940     $   11,585     $   12,182     $   11,865     $   11,778  
Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date   $   32,071                 $   32,203      
Operating Income   $   7,850                 $   6,617      
Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date     24.5 %                 20.5 %    
Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date     33.5 %                 34.5 %    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date     37.7 %                 36.8 %    
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA - Year Over Year Change   $   217                      
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA  - Year Over Year Change %     1.8 %                    
                         
                         
*  Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable. 
† Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable. 
‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable. 
                         

 

 
Verizon Communications Inc. 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon
                     
Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
    (dollars in millions)
Unaudited               6/30/19   12/31/18
                     
Debt maturing within one year               $   8,773     $   7,190  
Long-term debt                   104,598         105,873  
Total Debt                   113,371         113,063  
Less Cash and cash equivalents                   1,949         2,745  
Net Debt               $   111,422     $   110,318  
Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio               2.3x   2.3x
                     
                     
Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio              
    (dollars in millions)
Unaudited               6/30/19   12/31/18
                     
Total Debt               $   113,371     $   113,063  
Less Secured debt                   11,252         10,076  
Unsecured debt                   102,119         102,987  
Less Cash and cash equivalents                   1,949         2,745  
Net Unsecured Debt               $   100,170     $   100,242  
Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio             2.1x   2.1x
                     
                     
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1)                
                     
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		     3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18
  Pre-tax Tax After-Tax   Pre-tax Tax   After-Tax    
EPS       $   0.95             $   1.00  
Severance charges $   - $   -   $   -     -   $   339 $   (89 )   $   250         0.06  
Acquisition and integration-related charges     -     -       -     -       120     (28 )       92         0.02  
Early debt redemption costs     1,544     (404 )     1,140     0.28       -     -         -         -  
Product realignment charges     -     -       -     -       658     (149 )       509         0.12  
  $   1,544 $   (404 ) $   1,140     0.28   $   1,117 $   (266 )   $   851         0.20  
Adjusted EPS       $   1.23             $   1.20  
                     
                     
(1)  Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding. 
                     





 
Verizon Communications Inc. 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments      
         
Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
         
Consumer   (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18
         
Operating Income   $   7,336     $   7,060  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense       2,881         2,997  
Segment EBITDA   $   10,217     $   10,057  
Year over year change     1.6 %    
         
Total operating revenues   $   21,995     $   22,003  
Operating Income Margin     33.4 %     32.1 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     46.5 %     45.7 %
         
         
Business   (dollars in millions)
         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/19		   3 Mos. Ended

6/30/18
         
Operating Income   $   1,071     $   1,101  
Add Depreciation and amortization expense       1,046         1,059  
Segment EBITDA   $   2,117     $   2,160  
         
Total operating revenues   $   7,768     $   7,851  
Operating Income Margin     13.8 %     14.0 %
Segment EBITDA Margin     27.3 %     27.5 %
Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change   (20) bps    
         

 

Verizon Communications Inc.   
Supplemental Information  - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)  
                                 
The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 6/30/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total

Reportable

Segments		 Adjustments

(2)		 Adjusted

Total

Reportable

Segments		 Wireless Wireline Historical

Total

Reportable

Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total

Wireless		 Consumer

Markets		 Enterprise

Solutions		 Partner

Solutions		 Business

Markets		 Other Total

Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
  Total Operating Revenues $   21,995   $   7,768   $   29,763 $   45   $   29,808 $   16,244 $   4,720 $   1,718 $   22,682   $   3,120 $   2,084 $   1,043 $   820 $   59 $   7,126   $   29,808
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services     3,847       2,581       6,428     191       6,619           2,422                 4,197       6,619
  Cost of wireless equipment     3,909       1,109       5,018     1       5,019           5,019                 -       5,019
  Selling, general and administrative expense     4,022       1,961       5,983     (112 )     5,871           4,318                 1,553       5,871
  Depreciation and amortization expense     2,881       1,046       3,927     (79 )     3,848           2,282                 1,566       3,848
Total Operating Expenses     14,659       6,697       21,356     1       21,357           14,041                 7,316       21,357
Operating Income $   7,336   $   1,071   $   8,407 $   44   $   8,451       $   8,641             $   (190 ) $   8,451
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense     2,881       1,046       3,927     (79 )     3,848           2,282                 1,566       3,848
Segment EBITDA $   10,217   $   2,117   $   12,334 $   (35 ) $   12,299       $   10,923             $   1,376   $   12,299
Operating Income Margin   33.4 %   13.8 %               38.1 %             (2.7 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   46.5 %   27.3 %               48.2 %             19.3 %  
                                 
Footnotes:   
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. 
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 
                                 
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 6/30/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total

Reportable

Segments		 Adjustments

(2)		 Adjusted

Total

Reportable

Segments		 Wireless Wireline Historical

Total

Reportable

Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total

Wireless		 Consumer

Markets		 Enterprise

Solutions		 Partner

Solutions		 Business

Markets		 Other Total

Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
  Total Operating Revenues $   22,003   $   7,851   $   29,854 $   54   $   29,908 $   15,754 $   5,044 $   1,651 $   22,449   $   3,132 $   2,211 $   1,200 $   850 $   66 $   7,459   $   29,908
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services     3,842       2,660       6,502     210       6,712           2,335                 4,377       6,712
  Cost of wireless equipment     4,296       1,101       5,397    —        5,397           5,397                —        5,397
  Selling, general and administrative expense     3,808       1,930       5,738     (177 )     5,561           3,984                 1,577       5,561
  Depreciation and amortization expense     2,997       1,059       4,056     (73 )     3,983           2,459                 1,524       3,983
Total Operating Expenses     14,943       6,750       21,693     (40 )     21,653           14,175                 7,478       21,653
Operating Income $   7,060   $   1,101   $   8,161 $   94   $   8,255       $   8,274             $   (19 ) $   8,255
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense     2,997       1,059       4,056     (73 )     3,983           2,459                 1,524       3,983
Segment EBITDA $   10,057   $   2,160   $   12,217 $   21   $   12,238       $   10,733             $   1,505   $   12,238
Operating Income Margin   32.1 %   14.0 %               36.9 %             (0.3 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.7 %   27.5 %               47.8 %             20.2 %  
                                 
                                 
Footnotes:     
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. 
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 
                                 
                                 
  6 Mos. Ended 6/30/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total

Reportable

Segments		 Adjustments

(2)		 Adjusted

Total

Reportable

Segments		 Wireless Wireline Historical

Total

Reportable

Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total

Wireless		 Consumer

Markets		 Enterprise

Solutions		 Partner

Solutions		 Business

Markets		 Other Total

Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
  Total Operating Revenues $   44,143   $   15,487   $   59,630 $   142   $   59,772 $   32,316 $   9,651 $   3,415 $   45,382   $   6,273 $   4,224 $   2,118 $   1,648 $   127 $   14,390   $   59,772
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services     7,726       5,172       12,898     363       13,261           4,878                 8,383       13,261
  Cost of wireless equipment     8,051       2,166       10,217    —        10,217           10,217                —        10,217
  Selling, general and administrative expense     8,005       3,942       11,947     (189 )     11,758           8,599                 3,159       11,758
  Depreciation and amortization expense     5,775       2,088       7,863     (156 )     7,707           4,581                 3,126       7,707
Total Operating Expenses     29,557       13,368       42,925     18       42,943           28,275                 14,668       42,943
Operating Income $   14,586   $   2,119   $   16,705 $   124   $   16,829       $   17,107             $   (278 ) $   16,829
  Add Depreciation and amortization expense     5,775       2,088       7,863     (156 )     7,707           4,581                 3,126       7,707
Segment EBITDA $   20,361   $   4,207   $   24,568 $   (32 ) $   24,536       $   21,688             $   2,848   $   24,536
Operating Income Margin   33.0 %   13.7 %               37.7 %             (1.9 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   46.1 %   27.2 %               47.8 %             19.8 %  
                                 
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions. 
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment revenues that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate. 
                                 
                                 
  6 Mos. Ended 6/30/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total

Reportable

Segments		 Adjustments

(2)		 Adjusted

Total

Reportable

Segments		 Wireless Wireline Historical

Total

Reportable

Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total

Wireless		 Consumer

Markets		 Enterprise

Solutions		 Partner

Solutions		 Business

Markets		 Other Total

Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
  Total Operating Revenues $   43,630   $   15,634   $   59,264 $   101   $   59,365 $   31,156 $   10,084 $   3,109 $   44,349   $   6,282 $   4,451 $   2,428 $   1,721 $   134 $   15,016   $   59,365
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
  Cost of services     7,615       5,370       12,985     417       13,402           4,550                 8,852       13,402
  Cost of wireless equipment     8,569       2,137       10,706    —        10,706           10,706                —        10,706
  Selling, general and administrative expense     7,479       3,794  