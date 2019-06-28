Quantcast

    Cornerstone Files Technical Report for Cascabel Preliminary Economic Assessment

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 08:17:00 AM EDT


    OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone" or "the Company") (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) announced May 20, 2019 for the Alpala deposit, Cascabel project, Ecuador. The technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site (www.cornerstoneresources.com). The May 20, 2019 news release summarizing the PEA results can be viewed at: http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/s/NewsReleases.asp?ReportID=850697

    About Cornerstone:

    Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador. Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an Ecuadorean company owned by SolGold Plc and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold's fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold Plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA. SolGold Plc is funding 100% of the exploration at Cascabel and is the operator of the project. Cornerstone's carried interest through to completion of the feasibility study is repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel.

    Cautionary Notice:

    This news release may contain ‘Forward-Looking Statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Cornerstone's beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations.  The words "potential," "anticipate," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "intend", "trends", "indicate", "expect," "may," "should," "could", "project," "plan," or the negative or other variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify ‘Forward-Looking Statements.'  Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these ‘Forward-Looking Statements' are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.  For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature.  These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements.  Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release.   While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements.

    On Behalf of the Board,

    Brooke Macdonald

    President and CEO

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

